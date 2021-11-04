American Legion Contributes $5,000 To OC Volunteer Fire Dept.

American Legion Post 166 has continued its program of supporting the local community with a contribution of $5,000 to the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department in October. The donation represented a portion of the $21,000 disbursed to nine charitable civic and veterans organizations. Above, Post Treasurer George Barstis and Post Legionnaire of the Year Bob Smith, center, made the presentation to OCVFC President Jay Jester, Ryan Whittington, Rick Koch and Chris Shaffer. Submitted Photos