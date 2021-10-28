OCEAN PINES — The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation announced it will once again host a traditional, in-person ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the memorial grounds in Ocean Pines.

Annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies have been a hallmark of the foundation, and the events typically draw thousands of people from across the region.

“We are very pleased to be able to present our traditional program, when we will honor all of our veterans,” Memorial Foundation President Marie Gilmore said. “Veterans Day observances gives us the opportunity to say ‘thank you for your service.’ We should also reflect on the sacrifices made by the families of each and every veteran as they wait, and pray, for the safe return of their loved one.

“We invite you to join with us as we honor and recognize the sacrifices of all who have served to protect our freedoms,” she added.

The program this year will feature guest speaker Col. Craig M. Harmon, vice-commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Additionally, the Delmarva Chorus will provide patriotic music.

Seating is limited and those attending are encouraged to bring a chair. The ceremony will move to the Ocean Pines Community Center in the event of inclement weather.

For more information on the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines and the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation, visit www.opvets.org.