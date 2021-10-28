FENWICK ISLAND – The Fenwick Island Police Department was recognized last week as an FBI-LEEDA Agency Trilogy Award recipient.

In a town council meeting last Friday, John Horsman, regional representative for FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association), presented the Fenwick Island Police Department with the Agency Trilogy Award.

“I’m proud to add Fenwick Island, under the leadership of John Devlin, to this distinguished list of agencies that have received this award and demonstrated their commitment to progressing their agency and community to the very highest level of leadership,” he said. “We’re here today to formally recognize these officers and their commitment to being better leaders.”

Horsman said FBI-LEEDA is an international organization that has trained more than 1,000 police officers in the state of Delaware since 2013. In 2017, he noted, the agency developed its Agency Trilogy Award, given to law enforcement agencies whose command staff complete the necessary leadership training.

“In order for an agency to achieve this high honor, all members of the organization’s command staff have to obtain their Trilogy Award,” he said. “That means they have to go to the supervisory school, they have to go to the command school, they have to go to the executive school. In this case, your sergeant and your chief have both completed that successfully.”

Horsman noted that the Fenwick Island Police Department is the first agency in Delaware to receive such recognition.

“We hope others will follow their lead,” he said. “We’ve only given 25 of these out nationwide, so you are in a very exclusive club by receiving this recognition.”

Horsman said he has known Devlin, the town’s police chief, for several years and was honored to present the award to the town’s command staff.

“On behalf of the FBI-LEEDA, I present the Fenwick Island Police Department with the Agency Trilogy Award.”

Following the award presentation, Mayor Vicki Carmean commended police department staff for the recognition.

“I think it’s wonderful,” she said, “and I’m so proud of the police department we have here.”