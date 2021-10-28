Open Houses Of The Week – October 29, 2021

by
Open Houses Of The Week – October 29, 2021
open house sign

WEST OCEAN CITY
10413 Exeter Road
Cape Isle of Wight
Sat 12-3
Waterfront
4BR/4.5BA Home
Private Boat Dock
Billy Barr
Keller Williams
240-367-6122

LEWES
New Community
Welches Pond
Cedar Grove Road
By Appointment
Single Family Homes
Ponds, Parks, Pool
Josh Hay
Schell Brothers
302-841-5705

BETHANY BEACH
The Estuary
30150 Islander
Beach Road
Wooded Homesites
Water Access
First Class Amenities
By Appointment
NVHomes
302-321-6843

Atlantic General Hospitals 28th Annual Penguin Swim