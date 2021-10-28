OCEAN CITY — There are still more questions than answers surrounding the discovery of a dead body in the parking lot of a mid-town hotel in September, but the investigation remains open and the Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy.

A concerned citizen contacted the OCPD on Sept. 20 after discovering an unconscious male outside in the parking lot of a hotel on 60th Street.

After evaluation, paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim was identified later that week as Nathanael Stroup, 42, of Hyattsville, Md.

OCPD detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and initiated an investigation that has remained open for over a month.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner transported the deceased body from the scene for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. According to a reliable source, OCPD detectives collected video surveillance footage from the hotel where the deceased was discovered and from surrounding businesses in the area including a convenience store.

Last Thursday, the OCPD issued a statement updating the investigation and the findings of the Medical Examiner through Communications and Marketing Director Jessica Waters.

“The investigation into the unattended death that occurred on September 20 is still open,” the statement reads. “The medical examiner ruled the manner of death as ‘multiple injuries from a fall,’ and the cause of death as undetermined.”