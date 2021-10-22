Board Replacement Project Now Underway In Resort OCEAN CITY -- A major re-decking of the Ocean City Boardwalk is now underway with the first phase of a two-year project slated for the northernmost and southernmost sections. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been on the town’s radar for the last couple of years. The project has been a regular fixture in… Read More »

In Early Ruling, Court Sides With PETA In Ad Case BERLIN -- The first round in a federal suit challenging the Lower Shore’s public transportation system’s denial of accepting advertising from an animal right advocacy group went to the plaintiffs this week as a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction. In August, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed suit in U.S.… Read More »

OC Councilman Seeks ‘Proactive, Exciting Business Approach’ OCEAN CITY -- One week after debating the town’s budget manager over the use of some of the town’s growing room tax revenue, Councilman John Gehrig this week launched into lengthy dissertation on his vision for the resort. Gehrig on Monday used his time at this week’s council meeting to read into the record a… Read More »