BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams were outstanding in the Bayside South championship meet last week with the girls finishing first as a team and the boys coming in second.

On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Amber Marshall finished first overall and claimed the Bayside South individual title. Macy Woroniecki was fourth overall, while Avery Braciszewski finished fifth, Clarice Piela was seventh and the Chloe Resnick was 12th.