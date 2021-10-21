Decatur Girls Win Bayside South Title

by

BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross-country teams were outstanding in the Bayside South championship meet last week with the girls finishing first as a team and the boys coming in second.

On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Amber Marshall finished first overall and claimed the Bayside South individual title. Macy Woroniecki was fourth overall, while Avery Braciszewski finished fifth, Clarice Piela was seventh and the Chloe Resnick was 12th.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.