Newlywed Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania woman was arrested on assault charges last weekend after allegedly slapping her newlywed husband in the midtown area.

Around 10:55 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of 49th Street for an alleged domestic assault that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle following a female, later identified as Lisa Hood, 31, of Pottstown, Pa. Officers stopped the vehicle and met with the male driver, while other officers detained Hood.

OCPD officers spoke with the driver, whose right side of his face was bright red, according to police reports. The male victim told police Hood had slapped him in the face during an argument, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police he and Hood and been in a relationship since 2019 and that they had just been married on Oct. 9 and were staying in Ocean City. Hood was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Downtown Disturbance

OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested last weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance in the downtown area.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 12th Street for a reported disorderly male. Ocean City Communications advised a complainant had called and reported she found an intoxicated male sitting on the steps of her residence without permission, according to police reports.

The complainant advised the individual had walked off, but she was concerned he would return and harm her. OCPD officers arrived on the scene and located two residents on the street, who were reportedly pointing at the suspect, identified as Curtis Severe, 61, of Baltimore. The officers reportedly observed Severe walking toward them on 12th Street and identified themselves as police officers. The officers reportedly told Severe the encounter was being recorded.

Severe exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. He walked toward the two witnesses and asked, “Do you know who I am?” according to police reports. The witnesses advised Severe he should probably keep walking. OCPD officers separated Severe from the witnesses in order to talk to him, according to police reports.

When officers interviewed Severe, he was reportedly confrontational and told them he was from Afghanistan and had served in Vietnam, according to police reports. Severe then stepped off the sidewalk in Wilmington Lane and a vehicle had to brake suddenly to avoid hitting him. When advised to step out of the travel lanes to let the vehicle pass, Severe refused, according to police reports.

The initial complainant told OCPD officers Severe had been laying on her front porch uninvited. When the complainant told Severe to leave, he refused, stating he had painted the building and was allowed to be there, according to police reports.

Severe was ultimately arrested and charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace. During the arrest process, he allegedly screamed expletives at the arresting officers.

Bartender, Security Assaulted

OCEAN CITY — A Selbyville woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting a bartender and a security staffer during an incident at a midtown establishment.

Around 11 p.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a bayfront restaurant at 60th Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. Upon arrival, OCPD officers located a female suspect, later identified as Melissa Oates, 49, of Selbyville, on the ground in a fetal position, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with bar staff, who advised Oates had assaulted a security staffer and a bartender and had been trespassed from the property and told not to return, according to police reports.

Bar security advised Oates had physically assaulted a bartender and staff escorted her out of the bar area. Once Oates was outside, bar security advised her to leave the premises and pointed to the front gate area, according to police reports. Oates reportedly refused to leave the establishment’s parking area and screamed racial slurs toward bar security staff. At one point, she kicked one staffer in the shin, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and told Oates to leave the premises or she would be arrested. She responded by launching into an expletive-laced tirade at the officers, according to police reports. Meanwhile, a crowd had gathered to watch the incident unfold. Oates was arrested at that point and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

OCPD officers viewed bar surveillance footage and observed Oates in an apparent argument with a bartender. At one point, Oates threw a cup at the bartender, striking him in the forehead. Bar security staff escorted Oates out of the establishment and she was seen arguing with staff and kicking one of them in the shin while they were trying to escort off of the premises, according to police reports.

Boardwalk Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested this week after allegedly assaulting another man on the Boardwalk around Worcester Street.

On Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the downtown area when he heard a commotion coming from the area of Worcester Street. The officer responded and made contact with the suspect, identified as Walter Everett, 59, of Ocean City, along with another man.

The officer observed Everett and the other man in an argument that escalated into a physical confrontation, according to police reports. The other man attempted to walk away from Everett, but Everett continued to pursue him and shoved onto a bench. The force of the victim landing on the bench caused the bench to rock backward with its feet off the ground, according to police reports. Everett was eventually arrested for second-degree assault.

Downtown Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Wilmington, Del. man was arrested on assault charges last weekend after reportedly starting a fight with another man in the downtown area.

Around 12:25 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a reported fight in progress near a closed business on South Baltimore Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a suspect later identified as Jonathan Stephenson, 31, of Wilmington, Del., on the ground with another man standing over him.

The other man was reportedly telling Stephenson to calm down and that he didn’t want to fight. There were numerous bystanders in the area who told officers Stephenson had been acting crazy and trying to pick fights, according to police reports. Stephenson was taken into custody at that point.

OCPD officers spoke with the other man, who reportedly told them Stephenson was trying to pick fights with others and he tried to prevent a fight from starting. The victim told police Stephenson jumped on him and tried to put him in a headlock. Stephenson was able to get both of his arms around the victim’s neck, but the victim was able to tuck his chin in to avoid being strangled. The victim told officers Stephenson was choking him, but at no time did he ever feel like he was going to lose consciousness, according to police reports.

The victim told police he was able to throw Stephenson onto the ground, and Stephenson then bit him in the calf, according to police reports. The victim told officers he held Stephenson on the ground until police arrived. The victim had injuries consistent with his version of the events, according to police reports. Stephenson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.

Jail For Midtown Bar Melee

OCEAN CITY — A Pylesville, Md. man, arrested in June after scrapping with bar security staff, was found guilty this week on one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Around 12:15 a.m. on July 25, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a bar at 53rd Street for a reported assault that had already occurred. The officer met with the bar manager, who reportedly told police the suspect, later identified as Angelo Koulatsos, 23, had been removed from the bar by security staff and had fought with him and staffers near a gazebo at the establishment.

The bar manager told police Koulatsos had hit him in the face with a metal bar stool during the altercation. The manager had a roughly two-inch laceration on his face that was bleeding, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with another bar security staffer who reportedly had his shirt ripped during the altercation. A third staffer told police Koulatsos had hit him in the back with a metal bar stool. OCPD officers viewed surveillance video from the establishment and observed Koulatsos allegedly shoving another man.

The video shows bar security staff following Koulatsos out of the bar area toward the gazebo area, but the rest of the fight was not captured on video. However, the video does show the metal bar stools in disarray, according to police reports. Koulatsos was arrested and charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. On Monday, he was found guilty of one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.