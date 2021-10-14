Worcester Commissioners Declare October 15th ‘White Cane Awareness Day”

The Worcester County Commissioners joined with Patty Behr, president of the Eastern Shore Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of Maryland, to proclaim Oct. 15 as White Caine Awareness Day in Worcester County to encourage area residents and employers to value the white cane as a tool of independence for the blind in both public spaces and businesses.