Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Oct. 16: Moondance At Rackliffe

Join the Rackliffe House for an evening of live music, dancing, sips and bites, 7-10 p.m. Live music by Everett Spells, libations from local breweries and distilleries and savories and sweets from local caterers. $75 per person, must be 21 years old. Casual elegant attire includes three drinks with options to buy additional tickets. Limited available, reserve early at rackliffehouse.org or call 410-641-4179.

Oct. 16: Pink Party Benefit

The 6th Annual Hope Palmer Pink Party at Sunset Grille from 2-6 p.m. featuring $1.98 beer, crushes, drinks and wine. Cost is $25 cover charge, which will be donated directly to the Atlantic General Hospital’s Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center. Checks will be presented in the name of Rena Bishop.

Oct. 16: Car/Bike Show

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (rain date, Oct. 23), the 15th Annual Cruizers for Christ Car/-

Bike Show will be held at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church, located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road, Whaleyville. Trophies will be given to the Top 20 and “Best in Show”. There will be vendors, a silent auction, gospel music, and food for purchase, including scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, and baked goods. 410-641-0059.

Oct. 16: Harbor Day At The Docks

Event from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Commercial Fishing Harbor in West OC. A free maritime heritage festival featuring seafood cooking demonstrations, crab picking contests, fish cleaning demonstrations, local fisherman displays, nautical artisans, educational exhibits, entertainment, food and fun kids’ activities. HarborDayOC.com.

Oct. 16: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Avenue (parking lot behind church), from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oct. 16: Oktoberfest

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church will offer homemade vegetable beef soup and baked goods for guests to the town’s Oktoberfest celebration.

Oct. 16: Soup Showdown

The Costen House Museum in Pocomoke City is holding a “Soup Showdown” Fundraiser at Glad Tidings Church, 1519 Market St., Pocomoke. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can vote for favorite soup. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets costenhousemuseum.com or at the door. To contribute soup or sponsor, Rita Ullman, 443-783-5285.

Oct. 17: Puppy Penguin Swim

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will host the Puppy Penguin Swim and Yappy Hour from 1-3 p.m. Local dogs and pups will have the opportunity to play in the water at Ocean City’s Residence Inn by Marriott while the adults partake in Yappy Hour drinks and food. Entry is $20 per pup (one pup per person). Pups each get a free gift, with a complimentary drink for their adults. Learn more and register at www.agh.care/puppyswim or call 410-641-9671.

Oct: 17: Church Open House

From 2 – 4, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin is celebrating Fr. Michael Moyer’s 22 years of ministry with an open house, saying farewell as he prepares to move to St. Alban’s Anglican Episcopal Church in Tokyo, Japan. The open house also celebrates the church renovations and the restoration of the stained glass windows which are registered with the Library of Congress. There will be a string quartet and light refreshments.

Oct. 17: Semper Bike Ride

The second annual Semper Fi Bike Ride will begin in the Inlet parking Lot, and riders can register as late as 11 a.m. Avid riders will be able to do a 40-mile ride and/or a 63-mile ride from the Ocean City Inlet to the Indian River Inlet and beyond to Gordons Pond and back. For more information email websergeant@firststatemarines.org or call Bob at 410-353-0033.

Oct. 20: Fall Meeting

The Ocean Pines Boat Club Annual Fall General Meeting in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open 6:30 p.m. for socializing and light refreshments. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. Speaker is Lyndsey Odachowski on the subject of “Medical Cannabis in Maryland.” The public is invited.

Oct. 20: Membership Workshop

The General Levin Winder Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a workshop for membership applications and supplemental applications, 4-6 p.m. at Snow Hill Library, 307 N. Washington St. Register: bdm58oct@-comcast.net, 410-213-8238.

Oct. 20: Trunk Or Treat

American Legion Post #123 will host the free event, 6-8 p.m. Children will receive a hot dog, chips and bottle of water. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Event sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Riders.

Oct. 22: Oyster Fritter Sandwich

Hosted by American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. Public is welcome. Cost is $9.

Oct. 22-24: Beach Maze

Part of O.C.Toberfest, on North Division Street & Boardwalk in Ocean City. Experience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant, bigger and better beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Free. Drive-in Movie Saturday night 7 p.m. at the Inlet.

Oct. 23: Beer Festival

Octobertfest Shore Craft Beer Festival at Sunset Park, 12:30-4:30 p.m. A celebration of great, local beer with delicious food from food trucks, live music. Admission charge.

Oct. 23: Garage Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24) from 7:30 a.m.-noon in the driveways of its residents. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. 410-208-4994.

Oct. 23: BBQ Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a carry out BBQ Half Chicken with coleslaw dinner or pint of BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw dinner for just $12 each. Pickup times are 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Orders must be called in by Oct. 20 to 619-922-9950.

Oct. 23: Fall Bazaar

Delicious homemade chicken salad, soups, oyster sandwiches and baked goods are on the menu for the Mostly Drive-Thru Fall Bazaar of Allen Asbury United Methodist Church in Allen from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Allen Community Hall (26575 Collins Wharf Road, Allen). Pre-orders for chicken salad and soup are now being taken on Facebook (Asbury-Allen Umc) or by calling 410-546-2043. Please pre-order by Friday, Oct. 15 and give a preferred pickup time so we can have your order ready. Only a limited amount of soup and chicken salad will be available for purchase without pre-order. Oyster sandwiches will be sold at the drive-thru window and do not have to be pre-ordered. A portion of the proceeds from this event will support the church’s outreach to the Christian Shelter and HALO (Hope and Life Outreach) in Salisbury. 410-546-2043.

Oct. 24: Blessing Of Animals

The Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City will hold a Blessing of the Animals ceremony from 11:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church is located at Coastal Highway and 100th Street. Pets should be on leashes or otherwise under their owners’ control. Any size, shape or type of pet is welcome. You may also bring a photo of a departed pet, or a stuffed animal that means a lot to you. Call 410-723-1973 for further information.

Oct. 30: Fall Bazaar

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Swann Keys Clubhouse located on Activities Way in Swann Keys development. Crafters, food, homemade baked goods, 50/50 drawing, giveaways, Crime Stoppers demonstration and more.

Nov. 5: Fall Glow Walk

Put your glow (sticks) on and enjoy a fun free walk starting in Stephen Decatur Park and the downtown (approximately 4.5 kilometers). Hosted by the Berlin Parks Commission in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department Just Walk Worcester program. Free raffle entry for every walker. Registration starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 6: Sight & Sound Bus Trip

Stevenson United Methodist Church’s Women’s Group is organizing a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. to see Queen Esther. Bus leaves the church at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and returns at 11 p.m. Reservations due Oct. 10. Checks to be made out to Stevenson Women, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions, Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.

Nov. 6: Artisan, Craft Fair

The entire Ocean Pines Community Center will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the Pine’eer Craft Club with all custom-made items displayed by vendors. Proceeds from sales and activities benefit the Ocean Pines community. Nancy Burkett, 302-233-0761.

Nov. 6: Auxiliary Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a carry out Chicken and Dumpling Dinner for just $12 per dinner. Green beans and Sweet Potato sides. Extra pint of dumplings, $7. Pickup times are 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Orders must be called in by Nov. 3 to 619-922-9950.

Nov. 6: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church at 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 13: Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold its 43rd annual event 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring vintage and new jewelry, baked delights, gift shopping, a silent auction and carryout lunch. Thrift shop will be open as well. Proceeds support local missions.

Nov. 19: Bazaar, Marketplace

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church downtown Salisbury starts its Holiday Bazaar and Marketplace as part of Third Friday, 5-8 p.m. continuing Saturday, Nov. 20 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) All are welcome to visit the church’s parish hall or may bid online for selected items, beginning Nov. 1, at www.biddingowl.com. Check https://stpeterschurch.net/holiday-bazaar/ as event nears.

Nov 25: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 42nd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform of attendance at 410-289-4054 or sign-up on line at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will be available for shut-ins with a call.