Authorities are pictured recovering a body found near South Point Sunday. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Police are investigating after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the Sinepuxent Bay Sunday.

Maryland State Police confirmed this week that an investigation was underway after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the water near South Point. According to police the deceased has been identified as Parmanjot Singh, 22, of Delaware.

“We’re still investigating,” said MSP D/Sgt. Jason Ramey. “The autopsy is not yet complete.”

Police responded to the South Point area Sunday after being alerted regarding a body that had floated to a residence’s dock. Ramey said Wednesday the investigation was ongoing and that the autopsy had not yet been completed. According to police there were no obvious signs of trauma upon initial recovery of the body. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it’s available, Ramey said.