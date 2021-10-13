Investigation Underway After Body Found Near South Point BERLIN – Police are investigating after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the Sinepuxent Bay Sunday. Maryland State Police confirmed this week that an investigation was underway after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the water near South Point. According to police the deceased has been identified as Parmanjot… Read More »

Tie Vote Derails, For Now, Proposed Route 54 Hotel, Restaurant Project GEORGETOWN – A motion to approve a conditional use request for the development of a hotel and restaurant along Route 54 failed this week following a tie vote. On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council voted 2-2 on a conditional use request from the Carl M. Freeman Companies to develop a hotel and restaurant on a…

Love Day Will Celebrate New Berlin Basketball Courts BERLIN – The community will celebrate the renaissance of Henry Park with Love Day on Sunday. Area residents are invited to Henry Park on Sunday, Oct. 17, as the nonprofit We Heart Berlin celebrates the renovation of the basketball courts. The courts now feature a colorful mural and new backboards. "People will have an opportunity…