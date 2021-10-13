BERLIN – Police are investigating after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the Sinepuxent Bay Sunday. Maryland State Police confirmed this week that an investigation was underway after the body of a Delaware man was recovered from the water near South Point. According to police the deceased has been identified as Parmanjot…
Read More »
GEORGETOWN – A motion to approve a conditional use request for the development of a hotel and restaurant along Route 54 failed this week following a tie vote. On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council voted 2-2 on a conditional use request from the Carl M. Freeman Companies to develop a hotel and restaurant on a…
Read More »
BERLIN – The community will celebrate the renaissance of Henry Park with Love Day on Sunday. Area residents are invited to Henry Park on Sunday, Oct. 17, as the nonprofit We Heart Berlin celebrates the renovation of the basketball courts. The courts now feature a colorful mural and new backboards. “People will have an opportunity…
Read More »
BERLIN – Officials expressed concern over proposed changes to the building at the intersection of William and Pitts streets last week. Though they agreed that improvements to the building that formerly housed Goober’s Restaurant are long overdue, members of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) said the alterations proposed last Wednesday didn’t suit the structure.…
Read More »