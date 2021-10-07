Marlin Club Crew Donate $15,000 In Scholarships For Local Grads

The Marlin Club Crew of OC, Inc. recently donated a total of $15,000 in scholarships to local graduates who exemplified excellence in both scholastic and community activities. The raising of funds for scholarships is the primary goal of club organization, and the team struggled through the pandemic to still be able to meet those goals and financially assist the students. Checks are made payable to the institution of higher education for the expressed use of tuition. Submitted Photos