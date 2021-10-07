Kahns Honored As ‘Paul Harris Fellows’ By OC-Berlin Rotary

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club recently honored Veronica Kahn and son Paul Kahn as Paul Harris Fellows as a tribute to long-time member Stan Kahn who passed away in 2020. Pictured, from left, are Rotarians Dan Harris, Carl Smith, Arlan Kinney, Dr. Larry Michnick; Veronica Kahn, Paul Kahn, Rotarians Cliff Berg, Margaret Mudron and Felicia Kahn. The Rotary Club meets every other week at the Residence Inn Marriott Hotel in Ocean City.