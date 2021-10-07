BERLIN – Burley Oak Brewing Coompany will be working with Brewing Funds the Cure this month to support the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Burley Oak is releasing the IPA Rising Hope this month and will host a release party and fundraiser Oct. 18 with proceeds going to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. This is just one of several charity events the brewery has on its fall schedule.

“It’s what we’ve been doing for 10 years,” Burley Oak’s Bryan Brushmiller said.

He says the brewery has always made an effort to support the community and is looking forward to continuing that tradition. In partnering with Brewing Funds the Cure, Burley Oak will release a new beer to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative allows the passion and creativity from the brewing industry nationwide to help fund critical research in collaboration with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation,” reads a press release from the foundation. “The signature program for Brewing Funds for the Cure is the annual release of Rising Hope. Now in its third year, the goal of the program is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic Rising Hope IPA.”

In the first two years of the program, brewing partners across the country have raised over $325,000 for cancer research. At Burley, Rising Hope will be released Oct. 11 and will be featured in a special fundraising event in the tap room Oct. 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event comes in the wake of a highly successful fundraiser for Haven Helmuth. Brushmiller said the brewery hosted “Jammin’ for Haven” in September and raised $10,000 to support Helmuth, a local teenager battling cancer. A GoFundMe page for Helmuth has raised nearly $65,000 to help the family with his medical expenses as well as lost income associated with treatments in Baltimore.

“It’s heartwarming to see this is the type of community we have,” Brushmiller said.

Other fundraisers on Burley Oak’s upcoming schedule include a black tie event at the Globe Theatre in December and the second annual Noise for Toys benefitting Toys for Tots in December. In addition, the brewery has launched a Burley Oak Charity Night program on Mondays. Any organization interested in hosting a benefit at the brewery can email ari@burleyoak.com.