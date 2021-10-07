BERLIN – The town will expand its holiday offerings this year with a new winter market.

Merry Marketplace, planned for the last weekend in November and the first three weekends in December, will feature local artisans and food cultivators. The new event will tie in with the town’s always popular free carriage rides and opportunities to meet Santa.

“We’re going to try it and see how it goes,” said Ivy Wells, the town’s economic and community development director. “With Berlin being an Arts & Entertainment District, we’re always looking for ways to include our local artists.”

Wells said the market was suggested by Berlin Chamber of Commerce member Cate Nellans, who thought a holiday market like those in Germany could prove popular in Berlin. The market will feature local artisans as well as many of the food cultivators from the Berlin Farmers Market. They’ll be set up in the Berlin Welcome Center’s parking lot as well as at the Berlin Commons. Artisan and volunteer Garrett Neeb is in the process of building Kringle Kottage, where kids will have a chance to visit with Santa at the Merry Marketplace. Free grab-and-go holiday crafts will also be available for children.

Wells said local nonprofits were also invited to participate by selling hot chocolate as a fundraiser for their organization.

“We’re still looking for some nonprofits,” Wells said.

She said that by having vendors set up in multiple locations the market’s footprint could be larger.

“It also helps encourage people to come down to this end of town,” she said of South Main Street.

The market is sponsored in part by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Worcester County Arts Council, Wells said. She’s hopeful the new event will complement Berlin’s existing holiday activities, which kick off the day after Thanksgiving with the annual tree lighting ceremony and Ice Ice Berlin. In addition to added attractions that night—including more than 30 ice sculptures, dance performances and a special appearance by Annapolis Honored Town Crier Squire Frederick Taylor—she’s also working on bringing a laser show to town for New Year’s Eve.

“After all our hashtag is #BetterInBerlin,” she said.

For information on upcoming events in Berlin, visit berlinmainstreet.com or check the town’s Facebook page.