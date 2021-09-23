Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Sept. 25: Steak Dinner

American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin, will host 4-7 p.m. Butcher shop 16oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad and roll for $20. The public is welcome.

Sept. 25: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville, Md. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings/veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept. 25: Family Fun Day

The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health, (“Grace Center”), will host a Family Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stephen Decatur Park in Berlin. The event will include vendors, kid’s crafts, games and activities, community resources and entertainment. The event is a culmination of Executive Director Jasmine Dennis’ vision of offering area families a plethora of free community resources while entertaining children in one of Berlin’s beautiful public spaces. The Grace Center is still welcoming sponsors, donors and vendors for this event. jdennis@gracematernalhealth.org.

Sept. 25: Golf Clinic Fundraiser

Bob Crowther, PGA Director of Golf at Bayside Resort Golf Club, will be offering a golf clinic from 4-5 p.m. at Bayside Resort Golf Club in benefit of Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine that was struck by the IED blast at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in August. Participants will be able to donate at the clinic through an online GoFundMe page, or if you cannot attend the clinic, the link can be found here: https://www.livebayside.com/special-golf-clinic.

Sept. 30: Coastal Bays Celebration

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is hosting a 25th Anniversary Celebration at Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery beginning at 4:30 p.m. This outdoor celebration will feature a big screen showing of The Biggest Little Farm with an introduction from the creators, live music, a silent auction, demo booths, kid’s activities, and delicious food & drink. This family-friendly event is $20 for adults and free for children. Visit mdcoastalbays.org for advanced ticket purchases.

Sept: 30: Berlin Fashion Show

Madison Ave Boutique meets The Inn Berlin for a uniquely “Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show.” Beginning cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. This fashion show will contain the downtown boutiques such as Madison Ave Boutique, Fathom, Bruder Hill, Sister’s, Viking Tree and a few more. Hair by Berlin’s own “Oh My Hair.” This is a VIP event, tickets are $25 apiece. Limited tickets available please visit https://berlinfashionshow.ticketleap.com-/fashionshow/details for more information. However, the Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show will be on Facebook live for you to stream from home.

Oct. 2: Cricket Center Benefit

The Cricket Center Foundation presents An Evening at the Barn at the Sandy Point Farm at 6 p.m. to benefit Worcester County’s only child advocacy center. Cost is $125/person. Catering by Paul Suplee and Boxcar 40. Music by the Bilenki Duo. Tickets and donations, www.thecricketcenter.com.

Oct. 2: Hunter’s Ride

Community members are invited to Windmill Creek Winery on Oct. 2 to celebrate the 5th Annual Hunter’s Ride. Created in memory of Hunter Hudson, a 19-year-old community member who passed away in 2016, the annual event raises funds for local organizations. Registration will be held between 9-11 a.m., and the ride begins promptly at 11 a.m. For more information on Hunter’s Ride, call Janice Hudson at 410-251-1249. Registration is $15 per rider. For those who can’t attend but would like to support the event, donations can be sent to Hunter’s Ride, Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave, Suite 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804.

Oct. 2: Kids Fall Crafts

10 a.m. at the Ocean Pines library branch, come make and take home fun crafts while supplies last. Kids ages 3 and up.

Oct. 2: First Saturday Writers

10 a.m. at the Berlin library branch, novice and established writers gather to share fiction, non-fiction and creative writing projects. Drop-ins welcome. Register under events at worcesterlibrary.org

Oct. 3: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the Church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. Proceeds will benefit the Church of the Holy Spirit and its outreach programs.

Oct. 5-7: Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library, 11107 Cathell Rd. Cost: $20 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email: CGAUXOC@Gmail.com.

Oct. 9: Festa Piccola

The Sons and Daughters of Italy Lodge in Ocean City is well-known for its annual St. Joseph’s Festival in the spring, where traditional home-made Italian foods were sold for 10 consecutive years, until the pandemic hit. The festival, held to raise money for lodge charities and high school scholarships, had to be canceled. Not willing to concede to the pandemic, the Lodge has planned Festa Piccola, offering many traditional foods and bakery items that lodge members have cooked and sold at the St. Joseph’s Festival, but for carry out only. Festa Piccola will open its doors at the St. Andrews Parish Hall at 14401 Sinepuxent Avenue, at 11 a.m. and serve hot foods until 6 p.m. The carry-out menu will have ravioli and meat balls, Italian subs, hearty minestrone soup. New items will be home-made meatballs to be purchased separately and homemade tomato sauce. Admission is free. The only cost is the food purchased.

Oct. 9: Job, Resource Fair

Job and Resource Fair at the Worcester County Library. Setup begins at 9 a.m. Please contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 orecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org for more information.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Oct. 9: Fall Festival

Showell Elementary will host its annual PTA sponsored Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The family friendly event is open to the public. Children’s wristbands will be sold at the door for $20 and include unlimited access to all activities, hayrides, games, touch a truck, petting zoo, inflatable obstacle course, pirate ship bounce house, dunk tank, Scholastic book fair and much more. There will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle, as well. There will be many carnival games, a moon bounce, balloon animals, candy, and prizes. Open to the public. Come casual or dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the festivities.

Oct. 16: Moondance At Rackliffe

Join the Rackliffe House for an evening of live music, dancing, sips and bites, 7-10 p.m. Live music by Everett Spells, libations from local breweries and distilleries and savories and sweets from local caterers. $75 per person, must be 21 years old. Casual elegant attire includes three drinks with options to buy additional tickets. Limited available, reserve early at rackliffehouse.org or call 410-641-4179.

Oct. 17: Puppy Penguin Swim

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation will host the Puppy Penguin Swim and Yappy Hour from 1-3 p.m. Local dogs and pups will have the opportunity to play in the water at Ocean City’s Residence Inn by Marriott while the adults partake in Yappy Hour drinks and food. Entry is $20 per pup (one pup per person). Pups each get a free gift, with a complimentary drink for their adults. Learn more and register at www.agh.care/puppyswim or call 410-641-9671.

Nov. 6. Sight & Sound Trip

Stevenson Women of Stevenson United Methodist Church have organized a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. Bus departs SUMC at 8 a.m. with a stop for lunch and then the featured 3 p.m. show of Queen Esther and 11 p.m. return to church. Checks may be made to Stevenson Women, c/o of SUMC, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions call Jill Gray, 410-713-9139; Kathy Davis, 443-346-6761; Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.