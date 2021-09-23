ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’ll soon have a chance to take a big step up from where you are to where you want to be. Check it out first. Remember: Even the Mountain Sheep looks before it leaps.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This week brings a challenge that could determine the future direction of your life. If you’re ready for a change, accept it with confidence. A loved one supports your decision.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A disruption creates a delay in completing your projects. Use this time to pursue a personal matter you were too busy to deal with before. You’ll find it will be time well spent.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You still need to be on the alert for any signs of problems that could create serious misunderstandings. A more positive aspect begins to emerge toward the week’s end. Be patient.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): With things slowing down a bit this week, it would be a good time for luxury-loving Leonines to go somewhere for some well-earned pampering. Things liven up around Friday.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Single Virgos looking for partners are finally getting a break from Venus, who has moved in to make things happen. Attached Virgos see their relationships blossom.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’ve been working hard to get things done. Now take a breather and recheck your next step. You might want to make some changes in view of the news that comes your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): The watchword for savvy Scorpios this week is “preparation.” Consider sharpening your skills to make the most of the new opportunity you’re about to take on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): There might still be some loose ends that need tucking up if you hope to get that important relationship repaired. A new spurt of activity starts soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s a good idea to keep the positive momentum going by finding and getting rid of anything that could cause you to stumble. Keep the path ahead clear and open.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A period of contemplation is advised before you make your next move. Be sure that where you decide to go is the right place for you. A health matter needs attention.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): That new energy surge that hit you last week continues to send out good vibrations. Try investing a part of it in creating something noteworthy on the job.

BORN THIS WEEK: You like to balance your personal universe, and in doing so, you help bring harmony into the lives of the rest of us.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.