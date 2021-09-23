Scrapping With Cops

OCEAN CITY — A Selbyville man was arrested last week after allegedly scrapping with resort police attempting to arrest him downtown.

Around 11:40 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the downtown area when the officer observed a male suspect running west on Wicomico Street. The officer reportedly observed the suspect, later identified as James Carter, 61, of Selbyville, being chased by a local security guard.

The officer detained Carter and asked him to sit on the curb, which he first refused to do, shouting an expletive at the officer. Carter then complied and sat on the curb. The officer noticed a laceration on Carter’s eye. It was learned Carter had fallen and hit his head on the corner of a table in a nearby bar.

Paramedics were called to check on Carter’s welfare, and Carter continued to yell obscenities at the officer while waiting for the ambulance, according to police reports. Carter then stood up and swung his arm at the officer in an attempt to hit him, but missed. At that point, OCPD officers attempted to take Carter into custody.

Carter reportedly resisted being placed in handcuffs and fell to the ground and OCPD officers and a Maryland State Police trooper attempted to handcuff him. Carter continued to thrash his arms and legs and allegedly spat at one of the officers on the scene, but missed.

While waiting for the transport vehicle, Carter reportedly grabbed a female OCPD officer and dug his fingers into her thigh multiple times before being ordered to stop. He was charged with six counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Too Much Horse Petting

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last weekend for touching police horses while they were involved in an active investigation.

Last Friday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) mounted officers were assisting other officers with an incident on the Boardwalk at Worcester Street when Walter Everett, 59, of Ocean City, approached the scene. OCPD officers were familiar with Everett from numerous previous encounters, according to police reports.

OCPD officers observed Everett approach the incident and the mounted officers and their horses and attempt to interfere with the investigation, according to police reports. An OCPD officer observed Everett reach out and touch one of the police horses, according to police reports.

After being told repeatedly to back away, Everett continued to touch the mounted officers’ horses, according to police reports. Everett continued to linger in the area of the investigation and touch horses to the point OCPD officers relocated the arrest scene to a different area.

After the arrest scene was cleared, an OCPD mounted officer walked back toward Worcester Street on his horse and observed Everett still in the area. Everett at that point was given a lawful order to step back and not encounter the police horses. While a mounted officer observed, Everett allegedly patted one of the police horses aggressively on the right rear hip. At that point, Everett was arrested for interfering with a police animal in the course of its duties.

Drugs, Weapon Bust

OCEAN CITY — A routine traffic stop in the resort last week led to multiple arrests on drugs and weapons charges.

Around 12:45 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 56th Street stopped a vehicle for having a suspended registration. There were four occupants in the vehicle, including the driver, Lavar Harmon, 29, of Georgetown, Del., and a front-seat passenger identified as Amy Millington, 32, of Salisbury.

As part of the traffic stop, a K-9 scan of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics, according to police reports. On the floor on the passenger side where Millington had been seated was a fanny-pack-style bag that contained a bag of suspected power cocaine. Also in the bag was a small bag of marijuana, a digital scale, a metal grinder and $265 in currency, according to police reports.

Next to that bag was a backpack that reportedly contained two bags filled with marijuana. Both bags were at Millington’s feet, according to police reports.

In the glove compartment, OCPD officers located a 9mm handgun loaded with seven rounds. At that point, Millington and Harmon were taken into custody. During interviews at police headquarters, Millington reportedly told officers she was aware of the two bags of marijuana, which combined totaled two pounds, but denied possessing the powder cocaine.

Millington also reportedly told police earlier in the evening, a rear passenger identified as Anya’e Parsons, 26, of Salisbury, handed her the handgun and she put it in the glove compartment.

Millington, Harmon and Parsons were all arrested on various possession and possession with intent to distribute charges. Millington and Parsons were also charge with various loaded handgun and other weapons charges.

Arrest Near Nightclub Melee

OCEAN CITY — A New Jersey man was arrested last week after allegedly interfering with resort police attempting to diffuse an incident near a midtown nightclub.

Around 12:50 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the area of a midtown nightclub for a large disorderly crowd. When officers arrived and activated their lights and sirens, most of the crowd dispersed, but one suspect, later identified as John Galivan, 30, of Williamstown, N.J. remained behind.

Galivan remained in the area because his friend was one of the individuals being taken into custody. He was told to leave the area multiple times, but refused, according to police reports. When Galivan heard the sound of an officer activating his taser, he reportedly walked toward the officer screaming. Galivan reportedly interfered with the officers’ attempt to investigate the larger incident and make arrests.

After being told multiple times to leave the area, Galivan was ultimately placed under arrest. OCPD officers spoke with nightclub security, who told police Galivan had been removed from the nightclub because he had jumped from a speaker.

Jail Time For Club Ruckus

OCEAN CITY — A Hampstead, Md. man, arrested in May on multiple charges after allegedly causing a ruckus at a bar, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault this week and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Around 10:40 p.m. on May 28, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a midtown nightclub for a reported irate customer refusing to leave and throwing punches at the staff. As officers were entering the parking lot of the establishment at 54th Street, they were flagged down by security and were advised to follow them to an adjacent parking lot.

OCPD officers followed security staff to the adjacent parking lot and observed the head of security holding a suspect later identified as Kyle Patterson, 25, of Hampstead, Md., on the ground. Patterson was holding a set of keys in his hand and OCPD officers overheard one of the security staff saying the keys belonged to him. OCPD officers attempted to get the keys from Patterson, but he insisted they belonged to him, according to police reports.

OCPD officers spoke with the head of security, who informed them prior to their arrival, Patterson had been removed from the property because of his disruptive behavior. Security staff advised police Patterson had been picking up landscaping rocks and throwing them at the bar’s door and at staff. The security chief told police Patterson repeatedly threw handfuls of rocks at the business and some of the rocks had struck him in the face, according to police reports.

Security staff also told police Patterson had picked up a metal pole and swung it at them. When security staff subdued Patterson, he reportedly picked up a set of keys and attempted to stab one of the staffers with them. The staffer showed police a gash on his arm where Patterson had allegedly struck him with the keys.

As OCPD officers were attempting to arrest Patterson, he reportedly launched into an expletive-laced tirade at the officers and at the crowd that had gathered to witness the incident, an all-inclusive tirade that left almost no one in the area unscathed, according to police reports, including racial slurs. According to police reports, once Patterson was taken into custody, he began to flail around in the transport van to the point he had to be constrained in a violent prisoner restraint device.

OCPD officers interviewed bar security staff, who reported Patterson had been denied entry due to his unruly behavior. Bar staff reportedly told police each time the attempted to remove Patterson, his behavior only escalated, according to police reports. OCPD officers interviewed other witnesses, who reported being struck with rocks thrown directly at them by Patterson. All in all, at least four people were injured by rocks thrown at them by Patterson.

Patterson was charged with multiple counts of assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and failure to obey lawful orders, along with other charges. This week, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Domestic Assault Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on first-degree charges this month after allegedly choking his fiancé to the point she believed she was going to die.

Around 10:10 p.m. Sept. 4, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a motel near 4th Street for a reported incident. Ocean City Communications advised a female victim had been dragged into a room and then ran out of the unit screaming, according to police reports. Ocean City Communications advised the female victim had asked an unidentified male to hide her, according to police reports.

OCPD officers arrived and met with the female victim, who reported she was staying with her fiancé, later identified as Jacob Begis, 35, of Kulpmont, Pa., at the motel. She reportedly told police Begis has post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in the military and that they had been drinking in a bar when he had a PTSD episode, according to police reports.

The victim told police the couple returned to the motel room and began arguing. When the argument escalated, Begis put his hands around the victim’s throat and began choking her, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Begis strangled her to the point she struggled to breathe, although she could not remember if she passed out or not. The victim told officers Begis strangled her in that manner on three separate occasions back-to-back.

The victim reportedly told police Begis would release her neck so she could breathe again, but then would immediately go back to strangling her. After the third time, she was able to flee the room and ran into an unidentified male, whom she asked to help hide her, according to police reports.

Throughout the investigation, the victim reportedly told police multiple times that she feared Begis was going to kill her and that she thought she was going to die, according to police reports. The victim told officers the couple had altercations in the past, but nothing like this current incident, according to police reports.

Begis was located on the balcony outside the couple’s third-floor motel room. Begis at first told police he had just met the victim in Ocean City, but later admitted the victim had been his fiancé, but not anymore. OCPD officer observed red marks on the victim’s neck. Begis was ultimately arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. He was held initially without bond, but was later released on recognizance.