Worcester Prep Pre-K Conduct Science Experiment

Pre-kindergarten students at Worcester Preparatory School conducted a fun science experiment this month to find out if a coconut sinks or floats. The students learnedStudents B

coconuts are mostly hollow inside, and the buoyancy allows the coconut to float. Above, Dylan Brandt helps add water to help prepare for the experiment. Below, Parker Moreland drops the coconut in the water to see if it sinks or floats.

