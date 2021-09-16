BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team got its season off a fast start with a pair of wins over conference rivals this week.

Last Friday, the Mallards opened the season with an impressive 9-2 win over Salisbury Christian on the road. Worcester led 3-0 at the half, but went off for six goals in a dominating second half. In the first half, the Mallards got two goals from Michael Wehberg and one from Brice Richins. In the second half, Worcester spread the offense around with two goals from Hunter Simmons, and one each from Dylan McGovern, Aleksey Klimmins, Jack Gardner and Ryan Mann.

On Tuesday, the Mallards beat old rival Salisbury School, 4-2, in the season’s home opener. The game was tied at 2-2 at the half, but Worcester scored two unanswered goals in the second half while keeping the Dragons off the scoreboard. Richins scored Worcester’s two goals in the first half. In the second half, the Mallards got two goals from Benjamin McGovern while holding Salisbury School scoreless.

Next up is a home game against Holly Grove on Friday, followed by a couple of tough road games next week against Cape Henlopen and Gunston.