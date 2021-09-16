ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Decisions involving your finances might seem to be foolproof. But they could have underlying risks you should know about. Don’t act on anything until all the facts are in.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Keep that keen Bovine mind focused on your financial situation as it begins to undergo some changes. Consider your money moves carefully. Avoid impulsive investments.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’ll need to adjust some of your financial plans now that things are changing more quickly than you expected. All the facts you need haven’t yet emerged, so move cautiously.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Personal and professional relationships dominate this period. Try to keep things uncomplicated to avoid misunderstandings that can cause problems down the line.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): That elusive goal you’d been hoping to claim is still just out of reach. But something else has come along that could prove just as desirable, if only you would take the time to check it out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): This is a good time to get away for some much-needed rest and relaxation. You’ll return refreshed and ready to take on the workplace challenge that awaits you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Confidence grows as you work your way through some knotty situations. Watch out for distractions from well-meaning supporters that could slow things down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Consider spending more time contemplating the possibilities of an offer before opting to accept or reject it. But once you make a decision, act on it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You’re in a very strong position this week to tie up loose ends in as many areas as possible. Someone close to you has advice you might want to heed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Congratulations. This is the week you’ve been waiting for: After a period of sudden stops and fitful starts, your plans can now move ahead with no significant disruptions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re in an exceptionally strong position this week to make decisions on many still-unresolved matters, especially those involving close personal relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The new moon starts this week off with some positive movement in several areas. A special person becomes a partner in at least one of the major plans you’ll be working on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You work hard and get things done. You also inspire others to do their best. You would do well heading up a major corporation.

