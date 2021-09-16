Elks’ Ladies Auxiliary Awards Winning Lottery Ticket

by
Elks’ Ladies Auxiliary Awards Winning Lottery Ticket

The Elks Lodge 2645’s Ladies Auxiliary’s Scratch-off Lottery Ticket Raffle drawing was held this month.  Susan Caldwell drew the winning raffle ticket, and the winner was John Smith, who has been a member of Ocean City Elks 2645 for 15 years.