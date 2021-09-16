Commissioners Honor Retiree


During their September 7, 2021 meeting, the Worcester County Commissioners honored Budget Officer Kathy Whited, who will retire later this month following a 23-year career with Worcester County Government (WCG). She is pictured above with a commendation from the county presented by Commissioner Chip Bertino. Whited began her career as an accounting clerk in the Treasurer’s Office in 1998. She was promoted to budget officer in county administration in 2000.