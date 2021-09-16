Sons Of The American Legion Hold Drawing For Fishing Trip, Gift Card

by
Sons Of The American Legion Hold Drawing For Fishing Trip, Gift Card

The Sons of the American Legion Squad 166 held the drawing for the raffle of an all-day fishing trip and $400 gift card this month. The trip was for six fishermen on the Wrecker Sportfishing Vessel with Captain Jeremy. Captain Jeremy and SAL Commander Joe Verdura pulled the ticket out of the wheel and announced Mike Soliday out of Gettysburg, Pa. was the winner of the trip.