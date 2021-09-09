Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Steamed Crabs

Through the summer, 5 p.m. until about 6:30, come to Knights of Columbus Hall for a great seafood dinner at 9901 Coastal Highway. If you would like steamed crabs or shrimp, you must pre-order on Monday or Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 410-524-7994 with questions or to pre-order crabs and shrimp.

Sept. 10 Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will host carryout only, 4-6:30 p.m. One crab cake sandwich with sides, $12; one crab cake sandwich, $8; two crab cake sandwiches with sides, $20. Bake table available.

Sept. 12: Walk For Recovery

Registration will begin on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 8 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m. Free COVID-19 vaccines will be offered from 8-11 a.m. on the south end of the Boardwalk. Worcester Goes Purple will offer free Narcan training. All events are open to everyone.

Sept. 13: Kennedy-King Dinner

The Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County, in conjunction with three area Democratic clubs, announce the 17th Annual Kennedy-King Dinner at Dunes Manor Hotel, 2800 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City. Reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker is Salisbury Mayor Jake Day with Jim Mathias serving as Master of Ceremonies and DCCWC Chair Dr. Roxie Dennis Acholonu. Attend by emailing Lanny Hickman at soonerlanny@gmail.com or by phoning Vicky Wallace at 410-208-2969. Cost for the evening is $75 per person. Attendee registration required as soon as possible.

Sept. 13-14: Youth Acting Auditions

The Big Bad Musical is scheduled for the fall 2021 by the Ocean Pines Players and will include a cast of 18 characters. The auditions (for ages 8 to 17) will be from 5-7 p.m. in the Marlin Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center. No experience is necessary. For the most updated information and the Audition Form, please go to: http://sites.google.com/-view/oceanpinesplayers or email Frank Pasqualino: BigBadMusicalOPP@google.com.More general information www.oceanpinesplayers.com.

Sept. 14: Monthly Meeting

The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association will be having its September meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. Please arrive early to get a seat, meet new friends, get a beverage or bite to eat. This month’s guest speaker is from Midshore Electronics. Guests are welcome to attend. Questions, smitty3894@aol.com.

Sept. 16: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 12th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon to be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Fashions presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. Cost of the luncheon is $35 per person. Registration deadline is Sept. 1. Reservations flyer at www.gopwomenofworcester.org.

Sept. 16: Free Prostate Cancer Screening Event

From 5-7 p.m. at the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, 9707 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811 Pre-registration is required by calling 410-629-6313. Radiation oncologist Manoj Jain, M.D., and urologists James Cherry, M.D., and Jason Smith, D.O., will be on-hand to provide education and conduct digital rectal exams; blood draws will be available to test PSA, or prostate-specific antigen levels. PSA is a substance produced by the prostate gland. Increased amounts of PSA may indicate prostate cancer or other prostate disease.

Sept. 18: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 13th Street will host from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 18: Fishing Flea Market

The Anglers Club of Ocean Pines will be hosting its first Fishing Flea Market at the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague room on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission is free. Tables available for $10. To reserve contact Jerry Leuters at 240-427-8929.

Sept. 18: Biker Open House

OC Bike Week open house will be held at American Legion Post #166 noon until close. Merchandise and music by DJ Mikey. Food $10 a ticket. Open to the public.

Sept. 20: Games Day

Delaware Womenade Games Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. Play any game of your choice, plus enjoy continental breakfast, Prosecco and seafood appetizers, lunch, silent auction and basket raffles. Cost is $50/person with all proceeds benefiting the domestic violence programs of Peoples Place. Questions and registration form email gamesday920@gmail.com.

Sept. 21: Fall Luncheon

Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel will host their fall luncheon on Sept. 21 at the Salisbury Moose Lodge, 833 Snow Hill Road. Social time from 11:30 a.m.-noon with lunch following promptly. The cost is $15 per person. Please email Cheryl Kennedy at cacki83@hotmail.com for reservations by Sept. 8. MAC Inc. who will share services offered for seniors, which include wellness, recreation and educational programs, and support for the more vulnerable elderly. bevyurek@gmail.com.

Sept. 23: Town Hall

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. This will be Bertino’s first community meeting since before the pandemic. Guest speakers will be Worcester County Health Officer Rebecca Jones and Superintendent of Worcester County Schools Lou Taylor.

Sept. 25: Steak Dinner

American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin, will host 4-7 p.m. Butcher shop 16oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad and roll for $20. The public is welcome.

Sept. 25: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville, Md. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings/veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

Sept. 30: Coastal Bays Celebration

The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) is hosting a 25th Anniversary Celebration at Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery beginning at 4:30 p.m. This outdoor celebration will feature a big screen showing of The Biggest Little Farm with an introduction from the creators, live music, a silent auction, demo booths, kid’s activities, and delicious food & drink. This family-friendly event is $20 for adults and free for children. Visit mdcoastalbays.org for advanced ticket purchases.

Sept: 30: Berlin Fashion Show

Madison Ave Boutique meets The Inn Berlin for a uniquely “Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show.” Beginning cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. This fashion show will contain the downtown boutiques such as Madison Ave Boutique, Fathom, Bruder Hill, Sister’s, Viking Tree and a few more. Hair by Berlin’s own “Oh My Hair.” This is a VIP event, tickets are $25 apiece. Limited tickets available please visit https://berlinfashionshow.ticketleap.com-/fashionshow/details for more information. However, the Boutiquely Berlin Fashion Show will be on Facebook live for you to stream from home.

Oct. 2: Cricket Center Benefit

The Cricket Center Foundation presents An Evening at the Barn at the Sandy Point Farm at 6 p.m. to benefit Worcester County’s only child advocacy center. Cost is $125/person. Catering by Paul Suplee and Boxcar 40. Music by the Bilenki Duo. Tickets and donations, www.thecricketcenter.com.

Oct. 3: Crab Feast

The Church of the Holy Spirit at 100th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City will be having a fund-raising crab feast from 2 to 5 p.m. Food will be served until 4:30 p.m. The dine-in menu will include crabs, fried chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, lemonade, iced tea, soda and desserts. Carry-out will also be available. The carry-out meal will include six crabs, two pieces of chicken, corn on the cob, hush puppies, dessert and a drink. Crabs are medium large/large and will come from Rippon’s Seafood. The chicken is being provided by Higgins Crab House. In addition to the food, there will be a chance auction and a 50/50 drawing. The cost for adults is $45; for children ages 6 to 10, it’s $20; children under 6 eat free. Tickets are available now, by contacting the Church office at 410-723-1973 or by calling Monica at 443-235-8942. Proceeds will benefit the Church of the Holy Spirit and its outreach programs.

Oct. 9: Job, Resource Fair

Job and Resource Fair at the Worcester County Library. Setup begins at 9 a.m. Please contact Elena Coelho at 443-783-6164 or ecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org for more information.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Nov. 6. Sight & Sound Trip

Stevenson Women of Stevenson United Methodist Church have organized a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. Bus departs SUMC at 8 a.m. with a stop for lunch and then the featured 3 p.m. show of Queen Esther and 11 p.m. return to church. Checks may be made to Stevenson Women, c/o of SUMC, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions call Jill Gray, 410-713-9139; Kathy Davis, 443-346-6761; Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.