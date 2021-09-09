Things I Like – September 10, 2021

The mixed feelings of a Labor Day

Island Creamery for dessert after eating out in Berlin

Leaving school on the first day back

Pool days

Smoked fish dip

Standing on the Inlet jetty

Squirrels chasing each other around a tree

No bills in the mailbox

Rocking chairs on a porch

A storm to cap off a hot day

Short phone calls

