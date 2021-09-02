Lloyd Bradford Lewis

OCEAN CITY — Lloyd Bradford Lewis passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the age of 84.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Viola Bradford Lewis and John Mitchell Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail Turner Lewis, sons John Carl Lewis

and wife Kathleen Coates Lewis, Stephen Turner Lewis and wife Kristin Hand Lewis, all of Ocean City. There are three grandchildren, Alexandra Lewis Berkey (Blake) of Houston, Texas, John Carl Lewis, Jr. (Abigail) of Berlin, William Turner Lewis of Ocean City, and great-granddaughter, Vivian Ann Lewis of Berlin. He is also survived by cousins, Dr. Jack Covington Lewis (Cynthia) and Dr. Frank Lewis (Janet) of Millington, Md.

Lloyd graduated from Buckingham High School in Berlin, and the University of Maryland in 1959 where he earned his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, Mariana, Fla. and Big Spring, Texas where he trained to fly single engine T34, T37, T33 aircraft jets. In Oklahoma City, Okla., he trained and flew multi engine heavy transport C124. After completing training, he was stationed in Greenville, S.C. where he met his wife Gail. When the base closed, they were transferred to Savannah, Ga. He flew missions all over the world in the C124 transport. Most notable was when he was stationed in New Zealand and flew supplies to Antarctica (McMurdo Sound and other outposts) for three months earning an Operation Deep Freeze Medal for flying into Yugoslavia, a communist country, for a relief mission. After six years of active service, Lloyd resigned his active status as a captain and served two years in the reserves and four years in the active reserves.

He returned home with wife Gail and son John to settle in Ocean City and start his real estate career with John Rolfe’s Resort Realty. Subsequently he became partners with Gordon Harrington developing condominiums in Ocean City. Later he and Terry Hough opened Coastal Realty at 50th Street in Ocean City and developed condominiums. He also partnered with William Esham, Sr. and William Esham, Jr. to develop multiple properties in the area. In 1971, Lloyd and Gail purchased property at Talbot Street and the Bay in Ocean City and opened the M.R. Ducks Bar and Grill in 1982. Several M.R. Ducks clothing stores followed. Lloyd remained active in the business until his death.

Lloyd was a founding member of Worcester Preparatory School (formerly Worcester Country School) and served on the boards of the Tax and Appeal Board of Worcester County, Home Bank in Newark and the Planning and Zoning Board of Ocean City. He was a member of the Ocean City Downtown Association, the Ocean City Marlin Club, Ocean City Lions Club and Ocean City Development Corporation.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin with a funeral service to be held at the Atlantic Methodist Church in Ocean City, on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. Rev. George Patterson will officiate. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the American Heart Association, Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Pl Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060-9979, or Worcester Preparatory School, 508 S Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Garry Masters

BERLIN — Garry Masters of Berlin passed away on Aug. 27, 2021.

He was born May 29, 1944 to William & Enid Masters. Garry was a Mason for 50 years. He was an avid lover of horse racing and the Redskins, and enjoyed sharing these passions with his family and grandchildren. He proudly served the Ocean City community in his retirement as an inlet parking lot supervisor for fourteen years. He was a quiet soul, a gentle creature of habit, and deeply devoted to his wife, Betty, of 58 years and the many well-loved dogs that never left his side. He will be remembered by family and dear friends for his matter-of-fact sense of humor, humble way of life and restful disposition with a cold beer in hand.

Garry is preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Hisey and is survived by wife Betty, daughter Sherri and husband Roy Johnson, brother Roger Masters, grandchildren Crystal, Christopher, Ashley, and Sara. Also surviving are great grandchildren Myles, Willow, Ava and Lexi.

There is no funeral service planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Richard D. Messick

CAMBRIDGE — Richard D. Messick, 81, of Cambridge, passed away suddenly on Aug. 24, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack.

He was born in Cambridge on May 22, 1940 and was a son of the late Richard C. and Albena B. Messick.

Mr. Messick attended schools in Dorchester County and was a graduate of Cambridge High School class of 1958. He served six years in the Maryland Army National Guard. On June 28, 1969, he married the former Carol Ann Ruark. Together they have one daughter, Abby C. Messick. He is survived by a sister, Ricki Bradshaw (Philip) of Salisbury, and many close friends who are like family to him.

He was employed over 40 years at the Eastern Shore Hospital. He loved the outdoors. He was an avid gardener and shared his garden skills with others. He enjoyed home decorating skills and was called on by many for these skills. He was always ready and willing to help others.

His wife and daughter were the love of his life. He enjoyed travel and his time that he spent at his beach condo. He loved his family, friends, and his grand dogs.

A graveside memorial service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Cemetery in Secretary with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Rd, Cambridge, Md. 21613. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.

Sue H. Harting

OCEAN CITY — Sue H. Harting was peacefully called home to the Lord Aug. 25, 2021, surrounded by two of her grandchildren and her pastor, Rev. George Patterson.

Sue was born Oct. 27, 1935 to her parents Paul Morris Dunlap and Irene Charlotte Tickner Dunlap in Baltimore. Sue was an excellent student, graduating from Western High School and continuing her education at Anne Arundel Community College where she earned an associate of arts degree.

Sue went on to be an employee of the NSA in Ft. Meade, MD. During her many years with this crucial intelligence agency she made many lifelong friends and assisted in assuring the safety and security of Americans at home and abroad. This was a task she undertook solemnly and with the greatest sense of duty. She was proud of her work and proud to be an American.

Sue was married to Charles Harting in 1975 and remained married until his passing in 1986. Sue was enormously proud of her children Mark Linton, Sheryl Harting and Todd Harting.

Sue was a tremendously charitable and caring person, as evidenced through her membership in groups such as The International Order of Job’s Daughters, and Elks Club #2643, her 20-plus years of service to the Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary in Berlin, her life Membership to the White Rocks Yacht Club, her associate Membership to the F.O.P. Lodge #69, and her membership to the VFW Auxiliary #160, AARP #1917, and NARFE #2274. Those who knew Sue will remember her vast kindness, wisdom, generosity, strength, and grace. Through the many tragedies of her life, Sue looked to God and was truly one of the most faithful people you could hope to meet. She will be missed for her sense of humor, her warm personality, and her incredible ability to listen to others and comfort them in times of need.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Morris Dunlap and Irene Charlotte Tickner Dunlap; her husband Charles Oliver Harting; her sister-in-law Anita Kruger; her brother-in-law Gerald Harting; her children Mark Charles Linton Sr., Todd Jeffrey Harting and Sheryl Suzanne Mitrecic; and her grandsons Mark Charles Linton Jr. and Christopher Hines.

Sue is survived by her brothers, Dean Dunlap and Paul Dunlap; her sister-in-law Katherine Gilliss; her brother-in-law Dennis Harting; her step-daughter Charlene Hines; her daughter-in-law Arlene Feinberg Linton; her grandson Michael Linton and his wife Emily and their three children Aubrey, Carson, and Londyn; her son-in-law Joseph Mitrecic, her grandchildren, Madison Mitrecic and Jacob Mitrecic; her great granddaughter Kailey Nordeck; her many nieces and nephews; and countless friends, fellow churchgoers, volunteers and the people whose lives she has touched throughout the years.

A service was held in Sue’s memory at Atlantic United Methodist Church Aug. 31. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Atlantic United Methodist Church at 105 4th St., Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Geraldine Taylor

SELBYVILLE — Geraldine Taylor, age 84, formerly of Selbyville, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, N.C. with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was the daughter of the late Sam and Josephine Hopkins.

She was born in Baltimore and attended Kenwood High School. She lived in Baltimore working mostly in retail. She spent many summers in Fenwick Island with her family working the front desk at Treasure Beach Campground. She and her first husband, Frank, finally made the permanent move to the beach in 1982 and never looked back. Even after retirement, she still enjoyed part-time work at Kokinos Jewelers in Ocean City and Float-ors in Fenwick.

She was a member, Lector and Eucharist Minister of St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam & Barry Williams of Carolina Beach, N.C.; a granddaughter, Morgan Davis and daughter-in-law, Tami Davis both of Selbyville; and step-children Mark Taylor, Michael Taylor, Allen Taylor and Monica Hagar.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Franklin W. Davis Jr., her second husband, Matthew M. Taylor, and a son, Terry Davis.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery in Selbyville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at (www.alz.org).

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Ralph Edgar Chinn

OCEAN PINES — Ralph Edgar Chinn, age 81, devoted husband for nearly 55 years of Wilma McClain Chinn, and a resident of Ocean Pines, was called home to be with his

Lord and Saviour on Aug. 24, 2021, with his wife and youngest son at his bedside. He departed this life with the same dignity and strength with which he lived.

Born on Oct. 30, 1939, in Washington, DC, Ralph was the son of the late Edgar Chinn and Delores Johnson Chinn. He was educated in the District of Columbia public school system. Ralph completed the Vehicle Ambush Countermeasure Training Program at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. For 15 years he provided personal chauffeur services for three U.S. Department of the Interior Secretaries and three Under Secretaries. His last 10 years of service he served as Property Management Chief where he was honored with the Meritorious Service Award, the second highest award in the Department, for his sustained service to the Department and his personal achievements.

After 30 years of service, in 1995 he retired and he and his wife moved to Ocean Pines. Since 1996 Ralph has been a very active and loyal member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City. He served as President of the Ocean Pines club twice, and as Lt. Governor for the Capital District, for which he received the “Distinguished Lt. Governor” award. In 1997 he received the “Volunteer of the Year” award. This year he received the Legion of Honor Award for 25 years as a Kiwanian. In 1999, Ralph became a licensed and very successful Realtor.

Ralph was a Christian, a member of Berlin First Baptist Church where he faithfully attended Sunday services, Sunday school, weekly bible study and assisted in the food pantry. Throughout his life, he had a deep and abiding faith and trust in God and often told people that he had “never” had a bad day in his life. Ralph was a true leader and an honest, kind, compassionate, giving man who dearly loved his family and friends. Many knew him as a great listener, counselor and true friend with a great sense of humor and a vibrant and caring, engaging personality that attracted a wide circle of friends and a smile that would light up a room. He was a keen analyst of politics and loved to talk politics with anyone who wanted to discuss political topics. Ralph was a “people” person who cherished the many close relationships he developed, and he was always genuinely interested in people’s stories about who they were and what they were about. He was an engaging conversationalist who enjoyed the exchange of ideas and witty speech and was an unconventional thinker with a sharp mind and an interesting world view.

Ralph leaves to mourn his passing his loving and devoted wife of 54 years and 11 months, Wilma; his children, Ralph E. Jr. (Nicey), Temple Hills, Md., Marlin E. (Tiffany) Canton, Ga. Sharon Chinn, Heathsville, Va., Sheila Chinn, Bowie, and Patricia Dixon (Tim Spear), Decatur, Ga.; sister Raphael Jacobsen, Ellicott City; three grandsons; three granddaughters; one grandson-in-law; four great grandchildren; nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elaine James and Florence Davis, brother Lee Chinn and stepson, Kevin M. Lowe.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Berlin First Baptist Church, 613 Williams Street, Berlin, Md. 21811 or to the Kiwanis Club of Greater OP-OC, 239 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, Md. 21811.

At Ralph’s request there will be no service. The family wants to sincerely thank Coastal Hospice and especially the caring, compassionate nurses who provided Ralph with such wonderful care.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com