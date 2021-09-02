BISHOPVILLE – The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) will begin improving the roadway surface of MD 367 (Bishopville Road) in Bishopville starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. Work includes milling, patching and paving 2.5 miles of MD 367 between US 113 (Worcester Highway) and the Delaware state line.

Crews will work overnight, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., maintaining one lane of traffic with a flagging operation. While SHA will make every effort to limit disruptions, area residents may notice some dust and noise as milling and paving equipment pass near their homes.

MDOT SHA’s contractor, George & Lynch of Dover, Del., will complete the $550,000 project by early October.

This critical safety and system preservation work follows significant MD 367 drainage improvements as SHA recently replaced 12 crossroad pipes. Resurfacing will enhance roadway drainage in conjunction with the new pipes and improve ride quality, traction and pavement marking visibility. More than 5,000 vehicles travel MD 367 each day.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews, as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Drive like you work there and slow down in construction zones, officials reminded this week.