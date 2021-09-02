Keener Guest Speaker At Weekly Kiwanis Meeting

Worcester County Development, Review and Permitting Director Jennifer Keener was the guest speaker at the Aug. 25 weekly meeting in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community  Center.  She is pictured with Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Steve Cohen. Keener spoke about her department and all the future development plans along Route 589