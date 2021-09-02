After being delayed last year, Kurt Leinemann, 19, left, of Ocean City and Gabriel Bradley, 20, right, of Ocean Pines, were installed as Eagle Scouts during a two-hour ceremony at the American Legion Post 166 of Ocean City. The post is a sponsor of the troop and supports it with monetary donations and the use of its facilities for programs such as the Eagle Scout ceremony. Helping to install the two young men was their Scoutmaster, Kenny Nichols, who announced at the event that he was stepping down from the post after leading the troop since 2008. Nichols was honored by the two new Eagle Scouts when they were given an opportunity as part of the program to recognize with a special pin a mentor who was pivotal in their lives. Both chose Nichols.

Leinemann, a graduate of Worcester Prep, is now attending the University of Maryland, College Park. Bradley is a Stephen Decatur alumnus taking classes at WorWic Community College. Both have been a member of Troop 261 since 2012. As part of the ceremony, the two Scouts received numerous accolades from elected officials. The Vietnam Veterans of America also presented them with its National Eagle Scout Medal.