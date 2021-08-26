OCEAN CITY — On Sept. 11, 2021, the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company will hold ceremonial events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that took the lives of 2,977 men, women, and children in New York City, Arlington, Va. and near Shanksville, Pa.

Residents, visitors to the area and first responders are invited to join Ocean City first responders at the firefighters memorial, located at North Division Street and the Boardwalk, at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

“The events we have planned leading up to the 20th anniversary date are a moving and fitting testament to the events of that day,” said Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company President Jay Jester. “The ceremony on the 11th will be a solemn reminder of what we experienced as Americans, and especially firefighters, as well as a walk through the history of the past 20 years.”

Lieutenant Joe DiMartino of the FDNY (retired) will be the keynote speaker. DiMartino is a survivor of the North Tower collapse and will highlight memories and the difficult but important history of the terror attacks on our country.

First responders are encouraged to wear their department Class ‘A’ uniform. Families are welcomed to attend.

At 7:30 p.m. the “Remembrance Beams of Light” will be illuminated over the Ocean City skyline. At the memorial site off the Boardwalk, from 7:35-10 p.m., video tributes and firefighter tributes will be projected continuously on giant screens on the beach.