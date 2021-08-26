Ellen Joan Sansone

OCEAN CITY — Ellen Joan Sansone of Ocean City passed away on August 15, 2021 at Harrison House in Snow Hill peacefully in her sleep.

Born to Edward Sipple and Ellen Rae Sipple on October 10, 1930.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Carl Sansone, Sr. and one son, David.

She is survived by her three children, Ralph Jr., John and his wife Cindy, and Barbara Sansone, along with grandchildren Michael Sansone, Elizabeth Watlington, Ellen Sansone and Renee Baldwin, 17 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional, 100 East Carroll Street Salisbury, Md. 21801. Arrangements are in care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com

Erin Kenyon Miller

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Erin Kenyon Miller, 22, passed away on Aug. 17, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1999 in Wicomico County to Daniel Miller and Jennifer Cox and grew up in Berlin.

She grew up living in Ocean Pines, and had numerous friends from her time at Showell Elementary, Berlin Intermediate, Stephen Decatur Middle and Stephen Decatur High Schools. As a child she swam with the Hammerheads in Ocean Pines and spent time in the Brownies. She grew up spending a lot of time with her friends at the beach and collecting stray animals to bring back home to raise. Erin lived in Colorado for a brief time after school, returning to Maryland and eventually giving birth to her beautiful daughter, River.

Recently, Erin and River were living in Charlotte, N.C. with her mother Jenna, and stepfather Jay. Erin loved her daughter River with all of her heart, she loved her brother Joshua, and she loved all kinds of music. Her friends were important to her, and she found wisdom and solace in the words of Emily Dickinson. She liked to read fantasy fiction, loved unique clothing, and often expressed her feelings in words and drawings. She was a beautiful girl with a huge heart, that felt so deeply that it often overwhelmed her. She is free now, free from the pain she felt, free from the need to hide from it, and free from the sadness it caused her. She will be missed as deeply as she was loved.

She leaves behind her daughter, River Emily; brother, Joshua Miller; father, Daniel Miller; mother, Jennifer Cox and step-father Jay Cox; step-sister, Carly Cox; grandfather, Fred Miller; grandmother, Sandy Huss; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

There will be a forthcoming Celebration of Life with details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction at: https://wocowarriors.org/donate/.

Carolina Cremation of Charlotte and Salisbury is assisting the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Carmetah Eleanor Lewis Murray

SELBYVILLE — Carmetah Eleanor Lewis Murray, age 87, of Selbyville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. She was born on April 26, 1934 to Ella and William Lewis of Whaleyville.

She graduated in 1952 from Buckingham High School in Berlin.

On Oct. 16, 1953, Carmetah married the love of her life, Lacey Baker Murray Sr. Together they had one precious son, Lacey Baker Murray Jr.

Carmetah went on to become a certified dental assistant and worked for many years for Dr. Asher Carey in Selbyville until she retired.

She was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville where she delivered recorded tapes to those unable to attend the services, delivered newspapers to everyone that was unable to leave their homes and was also a member of the Democratic Women’s Club.

Carmetah loved her family more than anything and enjoyed reminiscing with her granddaughters (Lora and Stacey) by telling stories of their father for years to come. She had a passion for politics, her country and all things red, white, and blue. One of her favorite pastimes was thrifting for fun red, white, and blue finds. Whether it was a patriotic scarf or an American Flag mug, it was a coveted item to be purchased and brought home for her collections. She also enjoyed her collection of thimbles from all over the world.

Carmetah is survived by her son, Lacey Murray Jr (Gay); granddaughters, Lora Luzier (Andy) and Stacey Murray (Eric); and great grandchildren, Nicole Howard, George Luzier, Griffin Luzier, Eva Kate Luzier, and Jacob Nordstrom. In addition, she is survived by her only sister, Billie Mae Wilkerson (Donnie), and nephews Greg and Trent Wilkerson.

Carmetah was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lacey Murray Sr., as well as her parents William and Ella Lewis.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Redmen’s Cemetery. It’s asked that visitors wear red, white or blue to honor her memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

Wayne E. Smith

OCEAN CITY — Wayne E. Smith, 64, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021 at his home in Ocean City.

Born in Salisbury, he was raised between here and Ocean City. Wayne graduated from Wicomico Senior High School and the University of Maryland. He later earned his Master’s Degree in Chemistry from Delaware State University. He was employed in polymer fabrication for many years, and worked for the Chemistry Dept. at UMES. Before retiring this year, he owned and operated a grocery delivery business in Ocean City.

Wayne can be remembered for his larger than life personality, his Halloween costumes and his Independence Day parties. He enjoyed socializing with friends old and new, listening to music and playing guitar. Throughout his life he was a lover of the ocean whether it be surfing, skim boarding, or swimming, but his passion became saltwater fishing. One of his greatest joys was teaching a child how to fish. He was as comfortable on a boat as he was on land and proudly maintained his captain’s license for private charters on his boat Lisa’s Way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley L. and Margaret M. “Peggy” Smith. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Lisa; step daughter Andrea Spross; and granddaughters Tylar, and Krisa Spross. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Barriocanal and her husband Jose, and by his labradoodle Livingston.

A celebration of Wayne’s life will take place on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 from 4-6pm at Bounds Funeral Home, 705 E Main St., Salisbury. Please visit: www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share memories and messages with the family.

William Donald Smith

BERLIN — William Donald Smith, age 92, died on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 at his home.

Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Mack and Elsie (Rodney) Smith. He was preceded by his wife, Carole Cropper Smith in 2020, his son Roger W. Smith in 1985 and

sister Norma Young. Surviving are his daughters, Deborah Frene and her husband Steve of Berlin, Diane S. Brissey and partner J.R. Lanz of Berlin, and Jennifer S. Amrhein and her husband Jack of Abingdon, Md. There are eight grandchildren, Jason Parker, Lindsay Ashton, Lauren and Sarah Brissey, Rachel Burdeshaw, Matthew Brissey, and Eric and Laura Amrhein. Also surviving is a sister, Betty Bush and her husband Lewis.

Mr. Smith was a graduate of Buckingham High School, and attended Goldey-Beacom College. He was owner/operator of Smith Real Estate and Insurance Company. A pillar of the community, he was a member, deacon and trustee of Buckingham Presbyterian Church, member of the Fraternal Order of Redmen, Berlin Lions Club, Berlin Revitalization Committee, President of the Purnell Foundation, instrumental in building the baseball fields for the Berlin Little League, and active in acquiring the Taylor House Museum.

A graveside service will be private for the family Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rev. Mark Piedmonte will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804, or Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Margaret A. Mack

FENWICK ISLAND — Beloved by countless family and friends, Margaret (Margie) A. Mack, of Highlandtown, Md., passed away at her Fenwick Island, Del. vacation home on Aug. 13, 2021 at the age of 83.

She was the daughter of the late August Howard and Margaret A. Mack and was predeceased by her siblings, John Howard, Kenneth (and his wife Janet), Edward, Diana and Linda.

Margie served the federal courts in Baltimore as a judge’s secretary for three decades. After retiring, she volunteered her time serving her community and church and was always happy to assist friends, neighbors and relatives in need in any way she could. When in Fenwick Island, she enjoyed the peace and natural surroundings, especially admiring the beauty of the Blue Herons, of the area. As she did not have any children of her own, Margie relished spending time with her nieces and nephews as much as they loved being with her. Much time was spent teaching them to crab off of her pier, spoiling them with treats, and enjoying ice cream many evenings with them. As an avid reader of crime mysteries, she spent much of her time engrossed in James Patterson novels.

Margie is survived by her brother, Raymond Mack and his wife Barbara; sisters-in-law Angeline Mack (John Howard) and Madeline (Edward); and many nieces and nephews including: Janet Lucas and her husband Vincent (Boo), Diana Grostefon and her husband John, Denise Mack, Mellisa Nill and her husband Kurtis, David Mack and his wife Kelly. In addition, she has many great and great-great nieces and nephews whom survive her. She is also survived by many friends and relatives in the Baltimore and Fenwick Island areas.

Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Baltimore County.

Memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, Md. 21403 or online at www.cbf.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit: www.easternshorecremation.com.