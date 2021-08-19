Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Tuesday: Steamed Crabs

Through the summer, 5 p.m. until about 6:30, come to Knights of Columbus Hall for a great seafood dinner at 9901 Coastal Highway. If you would like steamed crabs or shrimp, you must pre-order on Monday or Tuesday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Call 410-524-7994 with questions or to pre-order crabs and shrimp.

Weekly Programs Through Aug. 31: Museum Programs

Free weekly programs beginning at 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum. Monday: History of our Surfman, learn about the U.S Life Saving Service and the heroic men who rescued ships in distress off the coast of Ocean City. Tuesday: Beach Safety, learn how to be safe in the surf and spell your name using semaphore. The famous Ocean City Beach Patrol is on hand with everything you need to know. Wednesday: Knot Tying, become an expert at nautical knots with help from the U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary. Thursday: All About Sharks, discover what types of sharks are found off the coast of Ocean City. Friday: Land Sky, & Sea, learn how the island was formed, what birds fly overhead, and what creatures inhabit our ocean and coastal bays. Daily at 11:30 a.m.: Aquarium Feeding Daily, discover the wildlife that inhabits the ocean and coastal bays, as you watch our aquarium animals eat their morning meal.

Aug. 20-Sept. 5: Tall Ship Visit

NAO Santa Maria will be docked at 3rd Street bayside. Available for tours for a fee from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Aug. 20: Float For The Coast

The Assateague Coastal Trust and the Assateague Coastkeeper invite the public to attend the 10th Annual Float For The Coast, an event billed as a free “kayaktivist rally” on the water at Isle of Wight Bay behind the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 20 at noon. www.actforbays.org.

Aug. 21-22: ArtX Festival

View and collect artwork created during the Artists Paint OC Plein Air event at the Art League’s tent. Located at Northside Park on 125th St. A quick paint competition will be held. Watch artists paint against the clock around the picturesque Northside Park Sunday 10 a.m.-noon followed by judging and off-the-easel sale 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 22: Knights Breakfast

From 8:30 until 11:30 a.m., come have breakfast with the Knights of Columbus. $12.00, all you can eat, Come to Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Highway, on the bay behind St. Luke’s Catholic Church. 410-524-7994.

Aug. 22, 29: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 pm. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 23: Writing For Wellness

At 1:30 p.m., the Ocean Pines branch will hold a session on how writing about stress-

ful experiences like illness may boost health and psychological well-being. Group uses exercises to stimulate creative expression. Andrea Schlottman facilitates this program.

Aug. 25: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to meet fellow veterans and consider joining the Detachment and support the mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. 410-430-7181 or emailwebsergeant@firsstatemarines.org.

Aug. 26: Sunset Park Concerts

The Ocean City Development Corporation will hold Sunset Park Party Nights downtown on Thursday nights from 7-9 featuring local and regional bands. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 26: Beach Dance Party

Head to the Boardwalk and the Caroline Street Stage for a weekly beach dance party under the lights beginning at 7:30 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Aug. 26-29: Jeep Week

Events planned citywide at participating establishments but vendors at convention center, beach crawl on the Boardwalk and Jeep Jam. Schedule of events at oceancityjeepweek.com.

Sept. 2, 9: Pinochle Classes

The Ocean City Senior Center is offering free pinochle classes to the 50-plus community from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Those wanting to learn the card game pinochle or want a refresher course are encouraged to participate. Lunch can be purchased with advance notice. 410-289-4725.

Sept 3-4: Yard Sale, Bake Sale

From 8 a.m. to noon at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin. Items will include riding lawn mower, art work, home decor, house wares, clothing, furniture, jewelry, seasonal decor. Proceeds raised will support a new HVAC System at Bethany.bethany21811@gmail.com or 410-641-2186

Sept. 5: Sundaes in the Park

Bring your chair to Northside Park and your sweet tooth on Sunday nights all summer long. Sit back and enjoy your favorite bands with a tasty ice cream treat. Following the concert, get ready for the first of its kind OC Drone Show over the Bay at 9 p.m. www.oceancitymd.gov for summer concert series.

Sept. 8: Bar-Hop Cruise

OC Ravens Roost #44 will host with all proceeds benefiting the Atlantic General Hospital’s 2022 Penguin Swim. The cruise starts and ends at M.R. Ducks with stops at three waterfront bars. Cost is $35 per person, includes boat ride and five raffle tickets for prizes drawn at each stop. Board The Explorer at 5:45 p.m. with embark at 6 p.m. and return around 10:30 p.m. Cash bar on board. Email garywm1952@gmail.com to reserve a spot. Mail checks to Ravens Roost 44, 15 Windward Ct., Ocean Pines, Md. 21811.

Sept. 16: Fashion Show Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County announce the 12th Annual Patriot Day Fashion Show Luncheon to be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Fashions presented by Bruder Hill of Berlin. Cost of the luncheon is $35 per person. Registration deadline is Sept. 1. Reservations flyer at www.gopwomenofworcester.org.

Sept. 20: Games Day

Delaware Womenade Games Day will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234 at 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. Play any game of your choice, plus enjoy continental breakfast, Prosecco and seafood appetizers, lunch, silent auction and basket raffles. Cost is $50/person with all proceeds benefiting the domestic violence programs of Peoples Place. Questions and registration form email gamesday920@gmail.com.

Sept. 21: Fall Luncheon

Wicomico Retired Educational Personnel will host their fall luncheon on Sept. 21 at the Salisbury Moose Lodge, 833 Snow Hill Road. Social time from 11:30 a.m.-noon with lunch following promptly. The cost is $15 per person. Please email Cheryl Kennedy at cacki83@hotmail.com for reservations by Sept. 8. MAC Inc. who will share services offered for seniors, which include wellness, recreation and educational programs, and support for the more vulnerable elderly. bevyurek@gmail.com.

Sept. 23: Town Hall

Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bert-ino will host a town meeting at 6 p.m. at the Ocean Pines library. This will be Bertino’s first community meeting since before the pandemic. Guest speakers will be Worcester County Health Officer Rebecca Jones and Superintendent of Worcester County Schools Lou Taylor.

Oct. 15-16: Church Fundraiser

Rain or shine, Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Awesome yard and bake sales and basket auction at St. Andrew’s Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way, Lewes, Del. Ethnic food for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of St. Andrew’s.

Nov. 6. Sight & Sound Trip

Stevenson Women of Stevenson United Methodist Church have organized a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. Bus departs SUMC at 8 a.m. with a stop for lunch and then the featured 3 p.m. show of Queen Esther and 11 p.m. return to church. Checks may be made to Stevenson Women, c/o of SUMC, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions call Jill Gray, 410-713-9139; Kathy Davis, 443-346-6761; Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.