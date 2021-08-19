ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A more harmonious aspect favors all relationships. Family ties with mates and children are strengthened. Libra is Cupid’s choice to win the amorous Aries’ heart.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The bold Bull is ready to take on fresh challenges. Expect some opposition as you plow new ground — but supporters will outnumber detractors.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): An upcoming job change could mean uprooting your family to a far-distant location. Weigh all considerations carefully before making a decision one way or the other.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A long-standing problem is resolved by a mutually agreed upon compromise. You can now focus on getting the facts you’ll need for a decision you’ll soon be asked to make.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat needs to be wary of what appears to be a golden investment opportunity. That “sure thing” could turn out to be nothing more than a sack of Kitty Glitter.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You give of yourself generously to help others, but right now you must allow people to help you. Confide your problems to family and trusted friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Relationships benefit from a strong harmonious aspect. Things go more smoothly at work. Someone you thought you’d never see again asks for a reconciliation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A minor distraction interferes with travel plans, but the delay is temporary. Meanwhile, expect to play peacemaker once again for feuding family members.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Keep that positive momentum going on the home front. Arrange your schedule to spend more time with your family. You’ll soon have news about that job change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Control that possessive tendency that sometimes goads you into an unnecessary display of jealousy. You could be creating problems where none currently exist.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A new project holds some challenges you hadn’t expected. But don’t be discouraged; you’ll find you’re more prepared to deal with them than you realized.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Yours is the sign of the celestial Chemist, so don’t be surprised if you experience a pleasant “chemistry” betwixt yourself and that new Leo in your life.

BORN THIS WEEK: You enjoy being fussed over, as befits your “royal” Leonine nature. You also have a strong loyalty to family and friends.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.