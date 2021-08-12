William Clair Siefken

BERLIN — William “Bill” Clair Siefken, age 79, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Born in Springfield, Missouri, he was the son of the late William Clair and Velma Louise Siefken. In 1960, he graduated from North Caroline High School, in Denton, Md. Out of high school, he was drafted and served in the Army. He was employed by Purnell Jarvis in Ocean City for many years. He then worked and retired from Tyson Foods in Berlin. In retirement, he worked at Frontier Town in Berlin and for the Worcester County Sheriff’s department as a crossing guard for Worcester County Public Schools.

Bill was young at heart, staying very social and active in the community. For several years, he played the role of Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny for the Town of Berlin as well as at his son-in-law’s restaurant, The Kings Pub. He was a sports enthusiast. Bill was a member of pool and bowling leagues in Ocean City, and enjoyed shuffle board, darts and any other bar game there was. His other endeavors included, but are not limited to, golf, football, and softball. In addition to being a competitor, Bill was also a devoted fan. One of his favorite past times was watching local sports, and he was recognized by the Stephen Decatur High School softball team for his unmatched support of their team. Bill never knew a stranger and could always find the good in people. Although he was grandfather of five, he was “Pop Pop” to many.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Bowden of Berlin, and his nephews, Buddy and Michael Post and Caleb Schmidt. Bill is survived by his two daughters and their families, Kimberly and Daniel King of Berlin and their children Berkeley, Daniel and Ascher; Tiffany and Jeremy Pedersen and their sons Hunter Elsner and wife Crystal, and Christian Smith. He is also survived by his sisters, Saundra Wood of Denton, Judy Post of Berlin and Jane King and her partner Bobby Elliot of Berlin. Additional survivors include many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Berlin Lions Club in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bill may be made to the Stephen Decatur Athletic Boosters at Stephen Decatur High School 9913 Seahawk Road in Berlin, Md. 21811, or the charity of your choice.