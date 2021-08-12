OCEAN CITY- The 27th Annual Ocean City Lacrosse Classic, featuring many of the top men’s and women’s players in the country is underway turning the resort area into the center of the lacrosse universe all weekend.

The annual tournament got underway on Thursday with opening round games in several divisions. Northside Park in Ocean City continues to be tournament headquarters and most of the action all weekend will take place there, but because of the growth of the tournament in recent years, some early round games will be played at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex in Berlin.

From modest beginnings in 1993, the Ocean City Lacrosse Classic has grown to become one of the sport’s most highly anticipated events. Last year, over 100 teams participated, but that number will likely grow again this year including two divisions of men’s elite teams, a women’s elite division, along with men’s masters teams. In addition, the Men’s Trident Division will feature players 45 and over and the King Neptune Division featuring players over 50.