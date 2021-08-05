OCEAN CITY – Jellyfish Festival announced this week its full complement of entertainment and activities over Labor Day weekend on the beach between N. Division and Somerset streets.

The most significant addition is Jellyfish sharing the sand with country music star Brad Paisley.

“It’s super exciting to bring all these elements together on one great weekend,” said Jellyfish founder and director Brad Hoffman. “Most of all, we like bringing people together on the sand to celebrate good music, good times, and watch the sun set on summer 2021.”

The Paisley show is being produced by Ocean City Concerts in conjunction with Jellyfish Festival. His show will be happening Sunday, Sept. 5, on the Jellyfish main stage, with doors opening at 3 p.m. and the show scheduled to start at 5 p.m. To buy tickets for this show, visit www.OceanCityConcerts.com.

The Jellyfish lineup ramps up Saturday, Sept. 4 on the main stage from noon-9 p.m. with scheduled performances by heralded blues artist Anthony Gomes, folk rockers Derek Woods Band, reggae rocker Ted Bowne of Passafire, plus Ray Wroten and Never Ending Fall. Ocean 98’s Magellan will be keeping the crowd going with a mix of great music from his DJ booth.

Sunday entertainment includes Rockoholics, Crosstown Walkers, and Troll Tribe. These bands are scheduled to play noon-3 p.m. on the BS stage. Hoffman said these shows will be available at no cost to the public, thanks to sponsors.

Saturday’s entertainment will run from noon-9 p.m. right on the beach. You can get your free tickets for Saturday’s show online: https://shorecraftbeer.ticketspice.com/jellyfish-festival

But Jellyfish isn’t just about the music. There will be many other great things to see and do, all of them free to the public, starting with the Vendor Village, filled with an eclectic mix of artisans and creative minds bringing their wares and creations to the public.

The event’s partnership with the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League brings the Marine Corps Fitness Challenge obstacles for visitors of all ages and skill levels.

Attendees will also be able to participate in the “fat tire” obstacle course provided by the Eastern Shore IMBA. Fat tire bikes are the latest rage in the biking community. This course was a staple of the inaugural Jellyfish Festival in 2019.

Additionally, the Jellyfish Festival is featuring the first-ever East Coast Cornhole Championships. Dozens of teams of two to three players will compete right on the beach sand for cash prizes. Drink a cold beer, play some cornhole and maybe win some cash. This event is a production of the Maryland Cornhole Organization. To register for this tournament, visit MarylandCornhole.net or contact organizer Dale Moran at dale@marylandcornhole.net or text/call 443-867-4762.

The most exciting addition to Jellyfish 2021 is the first-ever craft beer festival on the sand in Ocean City. This component is produced by Shore Craft Beer and features local and regional craft beer samples served while you enjoy Jellyfish bands in the main entertainment zone. This beer event is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. This is a paid and ticketed event. You can reserve your tickets today at ShoreCraftBeerFest.com.

“We would not be able to produce this event without the support of our local partners, sponsors, and our team,” Hoffman said. “Jellyfish is about community. We built this for the visitors and our local community. Let’s rock the sand, that’s the plan.”