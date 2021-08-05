BERLIN – Mayor Zack Tyndall is hoping to expand beautification efforts throughout Berlin.

On Monday, Tyndall plans to ask the town council to approve the creation of a beautification committee. He’s also got plans to reinvigorate a program that allows businesses to sponsor flower beds throughout town.

“This was part of an initiative when I ran for mayor — beautification,” he said.

The issue of town flower beds garnered local attention this week when the public learned Tyndall had advised the resident who’s taken care of the memorial garden on Main Street for years that her services wouldn’t be needed after September.

Tyndall said the issue came up during budget development, as the town paid the resident $3,200 a year for maintaining the garden. While pleased with her service, Tyndall said the town wanted to maintain more than just the memorial garden.

“We were discussing strategies to improve the aesthetics and appearance of downtown flower beds while staying within the $3,200 allocated,” he said.

The town decided to leverage the funds with a $10,000 grant Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells has applied for.

“It’s about making the money go as far as we possibly can,” Tyndall said.

According to Wells, if the town gets the grant the funding can be used for flower beds, hanging baskets, holiday greens and landscaping at the parks.

“Hopefully we’ll get that grant,” Wells said, adding that the town should find out if funding was awarded in December.

In the meantime, Tyndall plans to ask the council to create a beautification committee of volunteers who could help ensure the town looked its best. He said with a committee, there would be less pressure on the town’s public works crews. It could also help bring in funding.

“It looks favorable on a grant application,” he said.

Tyndall also wants to generate interest in the town’s sponsorship program.

Though it hasn’t been promoted recently, the program is already in place and allows businesses to sponsor flower beds or plantings in town. Interested merchants should contact Wells’ office.

Between public works, the committee and business sponsorships, Tyndall believes the town can address and even improve downtown aesthetics.

“I think this is going to be a partnership,” he said.