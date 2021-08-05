Kiwanis Club Hosts Dept. Of Social Services Speakers From Somerset, Wicomico & Worcester

by
Kiwanis Club Hosts Dept. Of Social Services Speakers From Somerset, Wicomico & Worcester

At the weekly meeting on Wednesday July 28, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City heard from the Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester Department of Social Services. Speakers pictured with Club President were, from left, President Steve Cohen, Foster Care Supervisor Jennifer Stack and Regional Resource Recruiter Kassidy Spencer. They spoke about providing respite, foster and adoptive services for children through resource families, which are badly needed.