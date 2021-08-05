The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) has awarded $4,750 in grants to local charities through the Coastal REALTORS® Foundation during its latest round of funding. This year to date the foundation has awarded $9,000. Receiving funds were the Art League of Ocean City, Atlantic Club, Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing Services and the Wicomico Environmental Trust. The Coastal REALTORS® Foundation is a charitable fund held by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The association raises money for the fund through an annual charity golf tournament as well as other efforts throughout the year. The fund is accessible to members of Coastal through an application process administered by the association and reviewed by a committee of members. Grant recipients must be 501(c)3 organizations and must be located in Somerset, Wicomico, or Worcester counties.