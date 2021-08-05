OCEAN CITY — A Wicomico County man perished in the two-vehicle collision on Route 50 last Friday.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. last Friday, Maryland State Police from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision on Route 50 at Hall Road near Berlin. Upon arrival, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers determined there were two vehicles involved. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee, identified as Randy Miller, 25, of Whaleyville, was crossing Route 50 to continue north on Hall Road.

According to police reports, the driver of the Jeep pulled from the crossover at Hall Road into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle operated by Jason Eanes, 27, of Delmar, Md. The motorcycle struck the Jeep and Eanes was ejected and thrown into the center median, according to police reports. An MSP helicopter responded to the scene, but Berlin EMS pronounced Eanes as deceased. Miller did not require transport for medical treatment.

By midweek, the investigation was ongoing. According to investigators, nothing has been ruled out in terms of contributing factors for the collision. Charges are pending in the case, according to police reports.