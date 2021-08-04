File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a reported bite in the waters off 119th Street this week.

On Monday, Ocean City Beach Patrol surf rescue technicians (SRTs) responded to a 12-year-old girl with a leg injury on the beach at 119th Street. According to a statement issued by the Town of Ocean City this week, the girl was on the beach with family members and at some point was injured in the surf.

“The SRT’s provided care to the girl, who had several lacerations to her leg, and eventually helped transport her off the beach,” the statement reads. “The family then took the girl to a local hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.”

Pennsylvania resident Jordan Prushinski, the victim in Monday’s incident, told WBRE/WYOU she was swimming in knee-deep water when she felt something hit her shin. She immediately left the water to find blood and cuts on her left leg.

“I didn’t really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere,” she told WBRE/WYOU.

Jordan’s mother, Melissa Prushinski, told the TV station that people on the beach came to her daughter’s aid. She was eventually transported to Atlantic General Hospital, where she received 42 stiches for what the family is calling a suspected shark bite.

When reached for comment this week, Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said his agency was working with an expert to determine the cause of the bite.

A statement from the town adds, “The Ocean City Beach Patrol continues to seek opinions from experts in the field, rather than draw our own conclusions. At this time, the Ocean City Beach Patrol is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine what caused the injury. Marine life has not been ruled out.”

