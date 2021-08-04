ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You still might have to deal with some lingering confusion that marked a recent workplace situation. But for the most part, you should now be well on your way to your next project.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A new commitment might demand more time than you’d expected to have to give it. But rely on that special Bovine gift for patience, and stick with it. You’ll be glad you did.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re earning the admiration of a lot of people who like the way you handle yourself when your views are on the line. Even one or two of your detractors are being won over.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Taking your responsibilities seriously is what you do. But ease up on the pressure gauge and make time for much needed R & R. Start by making this weekend a “just for fun” time zone.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Some recently uncovered information might make a change of plans inevitable. If so, deal with it as quickly as possible, and then find out what went wrong and why. What you learn might surprise you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Aspects favor moving carefully and deliberately when making any significant changes. Could be there are more facts you need to know, which you might overlook if you rush things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A problem neighbor might be looking to goad you into an action you don’t want to take. Ask someone you both respect if he or she would act as an impartial arbitrator for both of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A recent workplace accomplishment hasn’t been overlooked by those who watch these things. Meanwhile, start making travel plans for that much-too-long-deferred trip with someone special.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Those money matters continue to move in your favor. Now would be a good time to start putting some money back into the house, both for esthetic as well as economic reasons.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A changing workplace environment can create job pressures. But, once again, follow the example of your birth sign and take things a step at a time, like the sure-footed Goat you are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Cheer up. You could soon have the funds you need for your worthy project. Your generous gifts of time and effort are well known, and someone might decide it’s time to join with you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your inner scam-catcher is right on target, and you’re absolutely right to reject that too-good-to-be-true offer. Meanwhile, something positive should be making its way to you.

YOU BORN THIS WEEK: You are generous and also sympathetic to people who find they need the help of other people.

