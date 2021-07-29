Assateague Hunting Lodges Subject Of Presentation At OC Lions Club

by
Assateague Hunting Lodges Subject Of Presentation At OC Lions Club

The Ocean City Lions Club enjoyed a special presentation about the history and tales of the Assateague Island hunting lodges. Photographer Allen Sklar provided pictures from his vast collection to facilitate the presentation. Pictured, from left, are OC Lions President Scott Stark with presenters Ed Phillips, Rick Savage and Sklar.