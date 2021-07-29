Baltimore-Based “Knifty Knitters” Donate Crocheted Goods The Grace Center

by
Baltimore-Based “Knifty Knitters” Donate Crocheted Goods The Grace Center

The Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin recently received a “Special Delivery” courtesy of the ladies of the “Knifty Knitters” from the Ateaze Senior Center in Baltimore. Ronnie Schuman delivered several bags loaded with handmade crocheted blankets, hats, dolls, octopi and jelly fish to restock the shelves of the Baby Boutique at the Grace Center. Mothers can select from items in the boutique by using the points they have earned by attending individual and class sessions, keeping appointments or to meet special needs. Pictured are Schuman, representing the Knifty Knitters; Jackie Failla, nurse manager at Grace; and Jasmine Dennis, Grace’s executive director.