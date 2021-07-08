SALISBURY – County officials this week voted to hire a new council attorney.

On Tuesday, the Wicomico County Council voted unanimously to engage the services of attorney Andrew C. Mitchell, Jr. to aid in its inquires, investigations and the drafting or codification of legislation.

Mitchell, a local attorney based in Salisbury, will replace Robert Taylor, who stepped down from the council attorney post earlier this year.

“I congratulate Andy Mitchell on this appointment,” Councilman John Cannon said this week. “A lot of good people applied. Andy sat through a great interview session and did an incredible job. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

In March, the county council began soliciting interest from attorneys to provide legal services to the legislative body on a part-time basis. Since the application period closed in April, council members have held several closed work sessions to discuss personnel matters relating to independent legal counsel.

When reached for comment this week, the Wicomico County Council Office declined to disclose the names of the attorneys, but noted it had received six applicants for the position of council attorney.

Mitchell’s hourly rate will be $175.