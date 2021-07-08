BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Players are holding general auditions for actors, prospective actors and singers for the upcoming season by appointment through July 17.

Locations may vary by day, but will all be in Ocean Pines. These auditions are open to everyone and are designed to be casual and fun. Depending on availability, up to four people may be scheduled to audition simultaneously, which often creates a more relaxed, creative, and informal dynamic.

There is no need to prepare anything in advance. Monologs, resumes and head shots are welcome, but not required. Everyone will be asked to participate in an acting audition. Actors may also audition as singers, if desired. Casting decisions always focus as much on attitude, potential, and willingness to take direction as on experience, so beginners are encouraged to try out.

To schedule an audition, contact Karen McClure at 703-727-0528.

The Ocean Pines Players is a local all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization. More information about the upcoming season and the Players can be found at www.oceanpinesplayers.com or by following the Ocean Pines Players on Facebook.