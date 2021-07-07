Four Handguns Seized During Traffic Stop

by
Four Handguns Seized During Traffic Stop
Dennis Sanchez, Jr., 19, and Tobias Kargbo, 19. Submitted Images

OCEAN CITY — A routine traffic stop last Sunday resulted in the arrests of two Virginia men and the recovery of four loaded handguns along with marijuana and paraphernalia.

Last Sunday, members of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Special Enforcement Unit were on proactive patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign at 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue. During a probable cause search of the vehicle subsequent to the traffic stop, OCPD detectives located four loaded handguns, additional ammunition, roughly two ounces of marijuana, two digital scales and over $4,000 in cash.

OCPD detectives conducted a wanted check on the four loaded handguns recovered during the search and Ocean City Communications advised one of the guns had been reported stolen. As a result, the vehicle’s occupants, Dennis Sanchez, Jr., 19, of Alexandria, Va., and Tobias Kargbo, 19, of Alexandria, Va., were arrested on numerous weapons and drug charges.

Each was charged with three counts of carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle, four counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, four counts of carrying a handgun in a vehicle, four counts of controlled dangerous substance distribution with a firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. Each was taken before a District Court Commissioner and each was ordered to be held without bond.

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.