Dennis Sanchez, Jr., 19, and Tobias Kargbo, 19. Submitted Images

OCEAN CITY — A routine traffic stop last Sunday resulted in the arrests of two Virginia men and the recovery of four loaded handguns along with marijuana and paraphernalia.

Last Sunday, members of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Special Enforcement Unit were on proactive patrol when they pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign at 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue. During a probable cause search of the vehicle subsequent to the traffic stop, OCPD detectives located four loaded handguns, additional ammunition, roughly two ounces of marijuana, two digital scales and over $4,000 in cash.

OCPD detectives conducted a wanted check on the four loaded handguns recovered during the search and Ocean City Communications advised one of the guns had been reported stolen. As a result, the vehicle’s occupants, Dennis Sanchez, Jr., 19, of Alexandria, Va., and Tobias Kargbo, 19, of Alexandria, Va., were arrested on numerous weapons and drug charges.

Each was charged with three counts of carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle, four counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, four counts of carrying a handgun in a vehicle, four counts of controlled dangerous substance distribution with a firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. Each was taken before a District Court Commissioner and each was ordered to be held without bond.