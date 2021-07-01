The men and women of Worcester County have a long history of serving our country in the armed services; some have even made the ultimate sacrifice.

In 2014 Ocean City’s Elks Lodge #2645 in collaboration with the Town of Ocean City began honoring local active duty military by placing banners along the south end of the Boardwalk. This program to honor our “Hometown Heroes” became so popular that it was extended to include veterans of World War II, Korea, the Vietnam War as well as action in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan. At the end of the summer season, the banners are taken down, cleaned and presented to the veterans and their families.

In the photo above, two of the honorees, WWII veterans Nate Pearson, left, and Dr Joe Palmisano, right, pose with then-Maryland Delegate Mary Beth Carozza in 2017.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo courtesy Mary Beth Carozza